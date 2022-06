One of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption in the coming years stems from the rising costs of raw materials, particularly those used to make batteries. The U.S. government and automakers are working to boost domestic battery production, while in Europe, Ford has joined a pair of supply chain initiatives to address this problem. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently admitted that vertical integration may be necessary to secure these raw materials while the automaker gets into the battery recycling business, while materials like lithium could be mined from places like California and Australia in the future. Now, the U.S. Department of State has announced that it has entered a Minerals Security Partnership with key partner countries as these efforts continue.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO