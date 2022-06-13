New concept MIX to open near Shem Creek late 2022

Walking through the streets of Charleston, I was baffled when I saw legitimate cobblestones. Not bricks trying to pass as cobblestones, or stones placed in a “road” that is really just for pedestrians, but real-life cobblestones on a road that people regularly drive on in South Carolina. On the other side of the country in the significantly younger state of Washington, where I grew up, there isn’t anything all that old there. There are no cobblestones or churches that predate the United States, no historic buildings that have survived the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO