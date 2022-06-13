ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Out Against Nations League

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsRge_0g92sVkP00

Ahead of Belgium’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Poland tomorrow, Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne has once again shared his thoughts on the tournament.

Ahead of Belgium’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Poland tomorrow, Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne has once again shared his thoughts on the tournament.

‘KDB’ played for 72 minutes in Belgium’s 1-1 draw with Wales and 75 minutes in their 6-1 battering of Poland, in which he netted a goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7IaT_0g92sVkP00

IMAGO / PA Images

The Belgium international spoke out against the tournament last week, when he said the added fixtures at the end of the season were “asking for trouble”.

The Man City man didn’t hold back when questioned about the competition again, telling the Independent: “You are never going to play 79 games. It’s not possible.

“But it’s not only playing games, it’s the training, it’s the travelling, it’s everything. Sometimes you go away and travel, but you do not play. It's even exhausting.”

City’s number 17 was also concerned with how the format may rob less experienced players of valuable international minutes.

He told the mail : “I feel playing the Nations League for a lot of countries gives less opportunity (to fringe players) because the tournament feels a little bit more important than it actually is.”

Blues fans will be hoping the playmaker can remain injury free throughout the duration of the Nations League and continue his fine form from last season into the next.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 1

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery expect first child!

According to the Spanish magazine Hola, Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perello are expecting their first child. Mery's recent pictures from their vacation on a yacht confirm the rumor, although the couple is yet to make the news public. Rafa and Mery have been together since they were teenagers,...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Nations League#Man City#Imago Pa Images#The Nations League
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was interested in me', says ATP player

Novak Djokovic is about to lose the leadership of the ATP ranking again. At the beginning of the year, the Serbian tennis player had to give up number one to Daniil Medvedev. Thanks to the final of the Australian Open, the Russian was able to take first place for the first time in his career.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Germany hand Italy latest disappointment with UEFA Nations League defeat

On the final day of June’s two-week UEFA Nations League marathon, Germany served up one of the most eye-popping results of the 2022-23 tournament so far by dismantling fellow four-time World Cup champion Italy 5-2 in Monchengladbach. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the hosts just 10 minutes in,...
UEFA
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy