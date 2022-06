It isn’t surprising that E-commerce is evolving at a pace faster than every other retail channel. Shopify's latest reports claim 78% of all e-Commerce traffic and 66% of all orders are made on mobile devices and not desktop computers. What’s even more startling is the fact that E-commerce numbers haven’t shown any sign of slowing down post the pandemic as well. According to a Statista report, e-commerce revenues could breach the $7.4 trillion mark by 2025. As it stands, 18% of all sales made globally are done online. By 2040, the share of online trade could grow to a whopping 92%. When it comes to retail, the future is most certainly online and significant transformation is on the horizon and what could be next?

