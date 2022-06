A family friend of Keystone Farms Cheese in Bethlehem and a cheese enthusiast herself, Tiffany Seifert began Olive To Be Social earlier this year. “Our cheese comes straight from Keystone Farms Cheese, where the ingredients are simple, honest and the cheese is absolutely delicious!” says Seifert, who was initially inspired by the endless pairing possibilities. Olive To Be Social is a fun way to enjoy charcuterie, where every cup is packed with a unique, customer-chosen combination of anything found on a charcuterie board. Customers in the Lehigh Valley can order through Instagram or Facebook and get their cups delivered to them!

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO