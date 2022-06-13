ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift says she felt “imposter syndrome” as a director

By Danielle Long
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift is more than just a singer — she’s a director, too — and she’s opening up about the “imposter syndrome” she felt when adding that new title to her name. During a screening of All Too Well: The...

