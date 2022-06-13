ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disturbance over Caribbean has 40% chance of development, National Hurricane Center says

By Robin Webb, Brett Clarkson, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 6 days ago

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are monitoring an area of low pressure for potential development over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

According to an outlook issued Monday by the NHC, the low pressure area could develop into a tropical depression by midweek, and some further development is possible.

It is expected to move in a northwesterly direction off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

NHC forecasters have given it a 40% chance of developing within the next five days, according to a 8 p.m. Monday tropical weather outlook from the hurricane center.

Regardless of development, it could have some indirect weather impact on the U.S. late this week, including bringing moisture to the Southwestern states, AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

If it were to form into a named storm, it would be called Bonnie.

No additional tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days, according to the NHC.

Tropical Storm Alex, the Atlantic’s first named storm of 2022, was short-lived. It developed on June 5 and dissipated over the Atlantic Ocean about 48 hours later.

Prior to becoming a tropical storm, however, Alex caused the deaths of three people in Cuba, drenched South Florida on June 4 and brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Bermuda.

It is expected to be an active hurricane season.

It’s a La Niña year, meaning water temperatures will be warmer than usual, which is conducive for tropical development, and there will most likely be less wind shear to tear storms apart.

Colorado State University’s hurricane season outlook , released in early June, forecasted 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes.

