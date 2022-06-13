ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

The Planner: Your weekly calendar of business events

By Cindy Kent, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Stay connected to professionals, industry leaders and the business community through online and in-person networking, workshops, conferences and more, in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Inquire ahead of in-person, on-site events, as some organizations and hosts continue to observe COVID-19 protocols.

June 14

Divas in the Trucking Industry, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Online. Help Client to Understand the “Industry,” Identify Profitability, Determine How to Get a “Slice of the Pie,” Develop & Manage a Successful Business. Florida Women’s Business Center Workshop, 561-265-3790 ext. 111. flwbc.org/workshop-training/events .

Disaster Preparedness Webinars, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Presented by the SBA South Florida District. bit.ly/3m4tv4o

June 15

Supercharged Sales Stories: Presentation Skills Training, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Virtual. You’re a storyteller A captivator. You’re engaging and memorable. No more boring presentations. Get started today. 561-706-5128. theimprovu.com/presentation-skills-training/ . $199. Four-week session

Job Fair , 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Representatives from multiple industries including healthcare, government, technology, education, aviation and more. Marjorie and William McDonald Center, 17051 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach. bit.ly/38XeTRo

Reach Your Sales Goals Using B2B and B2C Data , 5:30-6:30 p.m., Webinar. Reference Solutions databases feature detailed information on nearly every business, nonprofit, government location and household in the United States. Presented by the Broward County Public Library. bit.ly/3xBAw39

June 16

Public Relations Society of America , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Lauderdale chapter hosts behind the scenes with the Florida Panthers. FLA Live Arena,1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise. bit.ly/3MFt8aY

Hurricane Preparedness, noon, Online. Panel hosted by Eisinger Law, Ball Janik and KW Property Management to discuss hurricane preparedness tips, plans and protocols. 954-894-8000. https://bit.ly/3Qavwts Free.

Disaster Preparedness Webinar, 3:30-4:30 p.m. in Spanish. Presented by the SBA South Florida District. bit.ly/38ZU9IB

June 17

Resume Help and Career Tips , one-hour sessions between 1 and 4 p.m., by phone, Zoom or in person, Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Make an appointment: 561-868-7760. bit.ly/3zu3WBE

June 18

Girlfirends in Business Brunch , 11 a.m., Networking, Panel discussion, community. Grown South Beach, Flamingo Point Center, 1504 Bay Road, Miami Beach. RSVP bit.ly/3aGg1Jt Email: Events@Lunionsuite.com

June 21

Gold Coast PR Council , 4 p.m. June 21, via Zoom. Featuring WLRN’s Wilkine Brutus, Palm Beach County bureau reporter and producer. and Christine DiMattei, Morning Edition news anchor and arts reporter. RSVP to gary@pr-bs.net

Business Networking Mixer , 5:30-7 p.m. June 21, Greater Fort Lauderdale LGBT Chamber of Commerce Mixer. Home2 / Tru by Hilton Downtown Fort Lauderdale, 315 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-523-3500 bit.ly/3NEPyKS

June 23

InnHERwork Luxury Wellness Event, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. June 23-26. Retreat featuring interactive and immersive workshops to cover the whole woman — mind, body, and soul through yoga, meditation, breath work, coaching, and more. The Boca Raton Resort, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton. 571-353-1879. innherwork.com

June 30-July 1

DigiMarCon Southeast 2022, 9 a.m., The Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta Hotel, Atlanta. Hear from speakers in the digital marketing, media and advertising industry. Network, reunite, and network. Presented by DigiMarCon Southeast. 800-805-5385. digimarconsoutheast.com.

July 15

Make Your Website Work for You , 8:30 a.m., via Zoom. Presented by the Florida Women’s Business Center. bit.ly/3xbghsR

July 20

Gold Coast PR Council , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Presentation of the annual Bernays Awards honoring local public relations and marketing campaigns. Delray Beach Golf Club, 2200 Highland Ave., Delray Beach. RSVP gcprc@aol.com

Aug. 24

Margate Leads Group, noon-1 p.m. Aug. 24, Anne Marie’s Pizza & Wine Co, 2403 N. State Road. 7, Margate. bit.ly/3ajyhZ8

Upcoming Deadline

E2022 Batmasian Family Grant, apply by June 30. The second annual micro-grants program has launched, inviting inventors, idea makers, creators and entrepreneurs from Palm Beach County, Broward County and Martin County to apply. Batmasian Family Grant. 561-299-3381. batmasianfamilygrant.com/ .

Want more? Go to sunsentinel.com/events to view and submit workshops, nonprofit business events, meetings, conferences and more. Follow on Twitter @mindingyourbiz.

