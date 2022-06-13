ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Amber Heard says she doesn't 'blame' the jury for their verdict in defamation case with Johnny Depp

By Zac Ntim
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZcl5_0g92q0mn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9usQ_0g92q0mn00
Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 17, 2022.

Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

  • Amber Heard has given her first interview since the end of her defamation trial with Johnny Depp.
  • Heard said she doesn't "blame" the jury for their verdict in the trial.
  • "I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make," Heard said.

In her first interview since proceedings ended two weeks ago, Amber Heard said that she understands why the jury ruled in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's favor in their defamation case.

"I don't blame them," Heard said in a preview of an interview she did with the "Today" show's Savannah Guthrie, published by NBC .

"I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor," she said of Depp.

Elsewhere in the interview, Heard discussed the social media activity surrounding the defamation case and described coverage of the case online as "unfair," NBC reported.

"I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally," she said.

"But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

After six weeks of testimony in Fairfax County, Virginia, jurors found both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation against each other . Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after a jury found that Heard defamed him in a Washington Post op-ed. Depp was also found liable for defamation against Heard with the jury awarding the "Aquaman" star $2 million in damages.

Depp initially filed the defamation suit against Heard in response to an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post that detailed her experience with domestic violence. In January 2021, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after one of Depp's attorneys claimed her allegations of sexual abuse were a "hoax."

Last week, Johnny Depp's lawyers gave a string of interviews, including a sitdown talk with Savannah Guthrie on the "Today" show, during which Camille Vasquez, one of Depp's lawyers, said she believes there was a more robust presentation of evidence in the actor's defamation case against Amber Heard in the US compared to his trial against The Sun newspaper in the UK.

In a statement provided to Insider, a spokesperson for Amber Heard said that her interview with Guthrie — which is set to air on NBC on Friday — is a chance for her to respond to comments from Depp and his legal team and express her thoughts and feelings.

"Johnny Depp's legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media," Heard's spokesperson said. "Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 21

BlueEyeDevil
2d ago

I can look you in the eye and tell you anything, I'm a better actress than you are lol but I could absolutely tell you is been fair online because you're lying. You are what's set women's rights back a decade, lying on the stand about how hurt you were, what am ugly display you were every single day you spoke into that microphone... I hope you never get another movie

Reply(2)
22
BlueEyeDevil
2d ago

"I just want to be left alone, I just want him to leave me alone" but that's not what you're actions say now... you "respond" to Johnny's tiktok lmao which wasn't about you. Now you're interviewing about it lol ok amber...

Reply
17
Penelope
2d ago

Yet, Amber thought it was great that social media back when bashed Johnny along with front cover story magazines if her picture. Why, cause she wanted the attention to be on her pity party claims. Recordings of her very own voice abusing Johnny is enough for anybody even the media to know she herself is now labeled an abuser against Johnny. If they're real photos as she claimed turned over to her Attny you bet they've used those.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Johnny Depp's Ex Reportedly Could End Up In Jail If Convicted Of Perjury After Admitting She Hasn't Donated Divorce Money, Lied At UK High Court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle continues years after their divorce. Legal experts believed she might face a perjury probe, but if charged and convicted, she could end up behind bars. Amber Heard Allegedly Committed Perjury After Lying In U.K. Court. The Aquaman star took the stand Monday, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Domestic Violence#Reuters Amber Heard#Nbc
Hello Magazine

Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has revealed very little about her daughter Oonagh since sharing the news of her birth in a surprise announcement on Instagram in July 2021. On Monday, however, the Aquaman actress made a rare comment about her one-year-old while on the stand in court. Amber, who was married to...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Why Johnny Depp was helped out of Birmingham hotel

Security escorted Johnny Depp out of a hotel Monday to protect him from the hordes of fans who have been following him since his trial ended last week. Photos of the actor being guided out of the Grand Hotel Birmingham in England holding a coffee mug went viral this week. A source tells us his security team was keeping him safe and away from the “large crowds.” “Everywhere he goes, he’s getting mobbed by fans,” our insider says. In the snaps, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, looked distressed while being walked out of the luxury hotel with one man holding onto his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

457K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy