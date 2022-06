MARSHFIELD - No matter what time of year it is, summer vibes are always high at Yup Sup paddleboards shop in Marshfield, even if the idea for the store was conceived on a ski slope."I had been on the board of a snowboard company and that brand thrived on the word 'no', like 'No we're not going to do that,'" founder Christine Perkett told WBZ-TV.So, she flipped the script and Yup Sup became a company of positivity.Their OG boards were the first to be rented and sold during the pandemic. That business plan was working well, but it felt like...

MARSHFIELD, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO