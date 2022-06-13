ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People on the move: Find out who made career changes in South Florida

By Cindy Kent, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Raymond Nicolas, a multi-disciplinary design house in Miami, announced that Antonio Rodriguez joined the team as junior interior designer.

Jaap Donath , Ph.D. was appointed assistant executive director of programs at The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation in Fort Lauderdale. Donath’s experience includes 25 years with the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, previously as senior vice president. Hardin joined the FIU Business faculty in 2006 as director of real estate programs and the Jerome Bain Real Estate Institute. He was founding director of the Hollo School of Real Estate, created in 2012, and most recently served as associate dean, Chapman Graduate School of Business.

Glenmede Trust Co. N.A., a privately held and independently owned investment and wealth management firm, announced the appointment of Mark R. Parthemer as the Florida regional director, based in Palm Beach. Parthemer also was named chief wealth strategist for the firm. Prior to joining Glenmede, Parthemer was managing director, private client service, for TIAA. Previous roles included managing director and senior fiduciary counsel at Bessemer Trust Co., and senior tax professional at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Christopher C. Weeg was elected to the East Coast Estate Planning Council board of directors for the 2022/23 season. Weeg, an attorney and a CPA, focuses on tax and estate planning at Comiter, Singer, Baseman & Braun LLP.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment John Quijano to the Florida Development Finance Corp. Quijano is the director of United States Key Accounts and LATAM Region for Insightec and principal of the Slate Equity Group.

Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero P.A. announced the addition of Edward H. Schauder as Of Counsel to its corporate and securities department, in Palm Beach Gardens.

Modesto Gato was named chief financial officer of Broward Health Coral Springs. This promotion follows Gato’s three-year tenure as Broward Health’s associate vice president of finance.

The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research announced the appointment of Toni May as the director of Palm Beach County. The Deerfield Beach-based nonprofit has members throughout Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties, all devoted to raising funds for cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. May, an Emmy-award winning television journalist, was the host and executive producer of several weekly public affairs and lifestyle shows still airing in Palm Beach County. May is also the founder of May I Media, a boutique branding and video storytelling agency.

The Florida Association of Managing Entities, the statewide organization with the mission to advance the behavioral health recovery of individuals and their families, announced new members on its executive leadership team. From South Florida, Vice Chair is Silvia Quintana , chief executive officer of Broward Behavioral Health Coalition.

West Palm Beach resident Jacqueline Zitelli , a 10-plus year employee and trainer at YouFit Gym, was honored as a 2022 SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year Award winner.

William G. Hardin was named dean of Florida International University’s College of Business. He has worked as interim dean since May 2021 and is Ryder Eminent Scholar Chair and Research Fellow in the Tibor and Sheila Hollo School of Real Estate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Robert Flippo to the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees. Flippo, is the chief executive officer of MobileHelp, and currently serves as the secretary for the Medical Alert Monitoring Association.

KIPP Miami named Charlie Schmidt as executive director. Schmidt started his career at Teach for America in Houston in 2006. where he taught for three years at Alief ISD. He joined KIPP Miami in 2021 as Head of Schools and member of the KIPP Miami Leadership team after 12 years at YES Prep Public Schools, a charter network in Houston, Texas.

Lewis, Longman & Walker P.A. Shareholder and President Michelle Diffenderfer received the 2022 Leadership Excellence Award, Private Sector, from Leadership Palm Beach County. The award recognizes LPBC alumni who have made significant contributions to improve their communities. Diffenderfer was recognized for her work with Mayor Keith James’ Task Force for Racial and Ethnic Equality. Also, James Gavrilos , Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, received the LEA in the nonprofit sector; Chelsea Reed , mayor of the City of Palm Beach Gardens, received the LEA in the public sector; and Jessica Cecere , Nonprofits First, received the President’s Award.

Palm Beach North Chamber announced its 2022 Leadership Award winners at its annual Leadership Awards dinner. Individual honorees include: 2022 Young Professional of the Year: Shiva Ahrens , Florida Crystals Corp.; 2022 Ed Tancer Community Leader of the Year: George Gentile , of 2GHO Inc.; and 2022 Gaeta Chairman’s Award of Excellence: Michael Mitrione , Gunster.

Matthew Birnbaum joined Blanca Commercial Real Estate as director of market research. Most recently, he worked at CBRE in Washington, D.C.

BBX Logistics Properties, a division of BBX Capital Real Estate, appointed Pablo Martinez as its vice president of acquisitions.

World AIDS Museum and Educational Center named Terry Dyer as executive director, in Fort Lauderdale. He was previously the director of development for SunServe in Wilton Manors.

The Boca Raton Historical Society held its annual Members Meeting, where Olivia Hollaus , founder and creative director of Protect My Shoes, was elected to board chair. Other officers include Secretary Denise Alman; Treasurer Christina Karas; and Assistant Treasurer Mike Alexander . Additional board members for 2022-2023 include Koji Akaboshi, Trenton Cycholl, Terry Fedele, Athena Gounis, Zoe Lanham, Linda Spielmann and Anthea Walker. The organization also honored volunteers, including Barbara Montgomery O’Connell with the Myrtle Butts Fleming Award, which is given annually to an outstanding volunteer and supporter, and Linda Prowe Jackson, who received the new Dave Ashe Award, recognizing individuals who have contributed valuable, historical artifacts to the museum’s collection.

Sadie Steward was promoted to vice president/finance and administration, at Fun in Motion Toys, a maker of fidget and puzzle toys that provide movement and activities, in Fort Lauderdale. She joined the company in 2021 as head of finance.

Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed Ronald Bergeron , president of Bergeron Land Development and Bergeron Properties and Investments Corp., to the South Florida Water Management District.

Email promotions, appointments, new hires to peopleonthemove@sunsentinel.com 954-356-4662, or Twitter @mindingyourbiz

