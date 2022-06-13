ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Worst Cities for People With Grass Allergies

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0806Dv_0g92pwUX00 The drone of lawn mowers heralds the arrival of better weather, longer days, and outside activities like picnics and barbecuing. But it also means the advent of summer allergies, and for many Americans, the uptick in allergen severity can keep them inside at a time when the great outdoors beckons. (Every season brings its issues. Here are the cities where people struggle the most with fall allergies .)

In some parts of the nation, allergies are more problematic than others, and one of the most common warm-weather allergies is to grass. Sufferers endure runny noses, itchy eyes, and other symptoms, and those with asthma may find their condition worsening. ( Here are 16 symptoms you may not know are allergic reactions .)

To identify the 50 worst cities or metropolitan areas for grass allergies, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2022’s Worst Cities for Grass Allergies This Summer published by lawn care services company Lawn Love. Lawn Love ranked 125 metropolitan areas, assigning each an overall score out of 100 points - a weighted average of metrics that measure allergy risk, allergen severity, and quality of detection and treatment. The site sourced data from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology; Lawn Love; Pollen.com; and Urban Adaptation Assessment.

Click here to see the worst cities for people with grass allergies
Click here to see our detailed methodology

Northeasterners are most in need of stocking up on allergy meds. Five urban complexes - Lancaster, Pennsylvania.; Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Connecticut; Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York; Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey; and Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York - will be the worst areas overall for grass allergy sufferers this season. Eight of the 10 worst metro areas, in fact, are in New England and Mid-Atlantic states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVAhm_0g92pwUX00

50. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
> Overall score (out of 100): 52.25
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 64
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 33
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 86
> Population: 3,323,970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilMRv_0g92pwUX00

49. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
> Overall score (out of 100): 52.56
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 86
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 21
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 70
> Population: 4,600,396

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9kBE_0g92pwUX00

48. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
> Overall score (out of 100): 52.87
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 8
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 121
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 1
> Population: 861,137

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pboeT_0g92pwUX00

47. Portland-South Portland, ME
> Overall score (out of 100): 52.93
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 87
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 20
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 58
> Population: 536,314

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcuZ3_0g92pwUX00

46. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
> Overall score (out of 100): 52.99
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 12
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 104
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 34
> Population: 2,510,211

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJFix_0g92pwUX00

45. Kansas City, MO-KS
> Overall score (out of 100): 53.19
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 58
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 30
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 100
> Population: 2,144,129

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xpp2h_0g92pwUX00

44. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
> Overall score (out of 100): 53.23
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 20
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 60
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 121
> Population: 397,590

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CT8uT_0g92pwUX00

43. Bakersfield, CA
> Overall score (out of 100): 53.40
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 49
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 45
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 68
> Population: 892,458

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DOaM_0g92pwUX00

42. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
> Overall score (out of 100): 53.48
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 22
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 70
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 99
> Population: 1,985,926

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BVlX_0g92pwUX00

41. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
> Overall score (out of 100): 53.58
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 14
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 99
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 41
> Population: 6,979,613

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2e2h_0g92pwUX00

40. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
> Overall score (out of 100): 54.21
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 23
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 67
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 73
> Population: 19,261,570

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUMkT_0g92pwUX00

39. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
> Overall score (out of 100): 54.48
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 32
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 62
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 62
> Population: 2,214,265

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXlJS_0g92pwUX00

38. Greenville-Anderson, SC
> Overall score (out of 100): 54.84
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 28
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 71
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 49
> Population: 908,680

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ibSD_0g92pwUX00

37. Corpus Christi, TX
> Overall score (out of 100): 55.08
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 1
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 120
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 10
> Population: 429,120

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgwtf_0g92pwUX00

36. Stockton, CA
> Overall score (out of 100): 55.68
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 13
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 97
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 14
> Population: 751,615

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzfTD_0g92pwUX00

35. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
> Overall score (out of 100): 55.73
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 9
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 86
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 109
> Population: 2,800,427

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aXtf_0g92pwUX00

34. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
> Overall score (out of 100): 55.73
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 30
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 50
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 94
> Population: 4,709,220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RONX_0g92pwUX00

33. Akron, OH
> Overall score (out of 100): 55.94
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 53
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 22
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 85
> Population: 703,286

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wElaG_0g92pwUX00

32. Pittsburgh, PA
> Overall score (out of 100): 56.07
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 55
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 17
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 96
> Population: 2,324,447

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkXlv_0g92pwUX00

31. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
> Overall score (out of 100): 56.17
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 81
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 5
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 113
> Population: 9,478,801

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNtv4_0g92pwUX00

30. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
> Overall score (out of 100): 56.26
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 25
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 53
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 91
> Population: 558,635

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxrah_0g92pwUX00

29. Boise City, ID
> Overall score (out of 100): 56.38
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 27
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 59
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 55
> Population: 730,483

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fbxE_0g92pwUX00

28. Manchester-Nashua, NH
> Overall score (out of 100): 56.78
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 47
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 16
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 118
> Population: 415,305

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6QPd_0g92pwUX00

27. Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, PA
> Overall score (out of 100): 56.99
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 60
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 28
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 46
> Population: 554,787

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5mb9_0g92pwUX00

26. Reading, PA
> Overall score (out of 100): 57.45
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 83
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 10
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 67
> Population: 419,062

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpcjM_0g92pwUX00

25. Knoxville, TN
> Overall score (out of 100): 57.49
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 52
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 12
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 106
> Population: 861,872

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3r2W_0g92pwUX00

24. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
> Overall score (out of 100): 57.65
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 34
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 44
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 53
> Population: 1,343,150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzYhy_0g92pwUX00

23. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
> Overall score (out of 100): 58.43
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 46
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 23
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 65
> Population: 1,621,099

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xZhI_0g92pwUX00

22. Columbus, OH
> Overall score (out of 100): 58.51
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 37
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 25
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 93
> Population: 2,101,543

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrQAN_0g92pwUX00

21. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
> Overall score (out of 100): 58.61
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 31
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 37
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 74
> Population: 574,691

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpV1q_0g92pwUX00

20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
> Overall score (out of 100): 59.55
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 62
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 3
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 112
> Population: 4,854,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbT1c_0g92pwUX00

19. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
> Overall score (out of 100): 59.65
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 15
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 51
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 102
> Population: 2,338,866

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjycV_0g92pwUX00

18. Modesto, CA
> Overall score (out of 100): 60.02
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 7
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 92
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 21
> Population: 546,235

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFqQg_0g92pwUX00

17. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
> Overall score (out of 100): 60.43
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 40
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 10
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 104
> Population: 2,053,137

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anSEk_0g92pwUX00

16. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
> Overall score (out of 100): 60.62
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 5
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 81
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 63
> Population: 1,768,956

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mdyj_0g92pwUX00

15. Worcester, MA-CT
> Overall score (out of 100): 61.03
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 59
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 4
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 81
> Population: 943,312

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HD5el_0g92pwUX00

14. Toledo, OH
> Overall score (out of 100): 61.60
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 29
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 26
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 54
> Population: 643,724

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdE0F_0g92pwUX00

13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
> Overall score (out of 100): 62.13
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 11
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 49
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 77
> Population: 6,250,309

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLa4K_0g92pwUX00

12. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
> Overall score (out of 100): 62.21
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 41
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 2
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 122
> Population: 944,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Pz1u_0g92pwUX00

11. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
> Overall score (out of 100): 62.39
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 3
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 75
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 83
> Population: 2,472,774

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zNas_0g92pwUX00

10. Wichita, KS
> Overall score (out of 100): 63.58
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 6
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 80
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 13
> Population: 639,668

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFs6u_0g92pwUX00

9. New Haven-Milford, CT
> Overall score (out of 100): 63.90
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 66
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 1
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 98
> Population: 855,733

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193Pdu_0g92pwUX00

8. Syracuse, NY
> Overall score (out of 100): 64.50
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 33
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 9
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 58
> Population: 650,211

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4T3L_0g92pwUX00

7. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
> Overall score (out of 100): 64.81
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 21
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 8
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 107
> Population: 6,092,403

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Np6iG_0g92pwUX00

6. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA
> Overall score (out of 100): 64.87
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 24
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 7
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 103
> Population: 496,801

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyUFq_0g92pwUX00

5. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
> Overall score (out of 100): 65.35
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 18
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 15
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 76
> Population: 1,129,018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvfAe_0g92pwUX00

4. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
> Overall score (out of 100): 66.35
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 16
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 13
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 101
> Population: 841,265

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQtjV_0g92pwUX00

3. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
> Overall score (out of 100): 69.58
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 2
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 19
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 117
> Population: 880,766

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfbrg_0g92pwUX00

2. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
> Overall score (out of 100): 69.95
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 10
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 14
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 69
> Population: 1,205,842

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKzQE_0g92pwUX00

1. Lancaster, PA
> Overall score (out of 100): 70.13
> Allergy risk rank (out of 125): 19
> Allergen severity rank (out of 125): 6
> Detection and treatment rank (out of 125): 65
> Population: 543,050

Methodology

To identify the 50 worst cities or metropolitan areas for grass allergies, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2022’s Worst Cities for Grass Allergies This Summer published by lawn care services company Lawn Love. Lawn Love ranked 125 metropolitan areas, assigning each an overall score out of 100 points - a weighted average of metrics that measure allergy risk, allergen severity, and quality of detection and treatment. The site sourced data from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology; Lawn Love; Pollen.com; and Urban Adaptation Assessment.

Allergy risk includes average forecast grass pollen index (May-August 2022), historical average mow frequency, and average climate change score. Allergen severity includes average number of significant grass allergens, average number of overall grass allergens, and average number of mild grass allergens. Detection and treatment includes the number of available allergy tests for grass allergen and the population of allergists and immunologists per 100,000 residents.

Lawn Love “selected the metro areas based on their need for lawn mowing and therefore residents’ susceptibility to grass allergies.” Data was collected for each “principal city” that makes up the MSA, with some data based on internal customer data for the period between May and August 2021. Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 American Community Survey and is a five-year average.

