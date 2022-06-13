ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JuJu Smith-Schuster Sees a Return to Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
The beloved wide receiver could see himself back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't reach an agreement with JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason, but a trip back to the city opened his eyes to a possible return.

Smith-Schuster was in town for a Final Farewell charity event to help benefit local foundations across the city. He wasn't expecting much of a turnout, but after seeing the hundreds of fans arrive in the Strip District, he felt something special about Pittsburgh.

"Steelers fans, they're always loyal no matter where you go," Smith-Schuster said. "I have so many Steelers fans but I also have so many JuJu fans. Being here, it shows. I thought I was going to have like a hundred people. I think about 400 people are here, plus, and the line is still going."

Now, he could see himself coming back. Smith-Schuster is signed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and left the door open to returning to the Steelers in the future.

"I could see myself back here," Smith-Schuster told Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko . "Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me."

Smith-Schuster recorded 169 catches, 2,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in a Steelers uniform. He also made his only Pro Bowl.

The Steelers have contract negotiations with Diontae Johnson this or next season, and then Chase Claypool will be looking for a new deal afterwards. If one doesn't work out, Pittsburgh could have an opening for a returning wideout.

