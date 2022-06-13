JuJu Smith-Schuster Sees a Return to Steelers

The beloved wide receiver could see himself back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't reach an agreement with JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason, but a trip back to the city opened his eyes to a possible return.

Smith-Schuster was in town for a Final Farewell charity event to help benefit local foundations across the city. He wasn't expecting much of a turnout, but after seeing the hundreds of fans arrive in the Strip District, he felt something special about Pittsburgh.

"Steelers fans, they're always loyal no matter where you go," Smith-Schuster said. "I have so many Steelers fans but I also have so many JuJu fans. Being here, it shows. I thought I was going to have like a hundred people. I think about 400 people are here, plus, and the line is still going."

Now, he could see himself coming back. Smith-Schuster is signed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and left the door open to returning to the Steelers in the future.

"I could see myself back here," Smith-Schuster told Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko . "Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me."

Smith-Schuster recorded 169 catches, 2,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in a Steelers uniform. He also made his only Pro Bowl.

The Steelers have contract negotiations with Diontae Johnson this or next season, and then Chase Claypool will be looking for a new deal afterwards. If one doesn't work out, Pittsburgh could have an opening for a returning wideout.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Levi Wallace on Love for Steelers Locker Room

Learn a Few of Steelers Rookies' Favorite Things

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp

Mini Camp Takeaways: Najee Harris Teaching Devin Bush, Locker Room Yelling

Terrell Edmunds on Minkah Fitzpatrick's Absence From Steelers Camp

Steelers Explain Plan for Quarterback Competition

Kenny Pickett Says Being Mentored Is His Job, Not Mitch Trubisky's