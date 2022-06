SARANAC LAKE — Brian Brady, a 15-year-old student at Northwood School in Lake Placid, remembers being in Kindergarten when he experienced his first active shooter drill. As he’s grown up, active shooter drills and lockdowns — and news of school shootings across the country — have just been a part of his school experience. He said that it’s been “scary,” but he feels people are now “too normalized to it.”

SARANAC LAKE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO