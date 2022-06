ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- U.S. Veterans in Chemung County are getting much-deserved recognition for their service and sacrifice. On Wednesday afternoon, Chemung County and the City of Elmira declared the first-ever Veterans Week in the community. The local leaders issued proclamations to honor local vets, coinciding with the Moving Wall coming to Elmira at the end of the month. Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss hopes it helps attract people from all over the region to view the Wall at Eldridge Park to honor our Vietnam vets and veterans of all dates of service.

