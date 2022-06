New York Times | Tyler Kepner: The Cubs have won a World Series more recently than the Yankees, but their divergent paths since that 2016 championship in Chicago have underscored just how remarkable it is that the Yankees haven’t had a losing season since 1992. Although the Cubs were once at baseball’s highest point, they now seem destined for a second-straight under-.500 campaign amid a rebuild. Even in the lean years, the Yankees competed and stayed roughly in the mix. In this piece, Kepner examines the Yankees’ tremendous success thus far in 2022 while musing on a rough stretch in Cubs history.

