A hair salon is slated to arrive at South Lakes Village Center. Great Clips is set to take over space formerly occupied by Hair Cuttery, according to county permits. The business did not immediately comment on when it plans to open up shop, but the county’s permit database indicates that an application for minor interior alterations was processed earlier this month. It’ll be located at 11120 South Lakes Drive, Suite E.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO