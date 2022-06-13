Tabor man booked for driving while revoked

SIOUX CITY -- Tayvon Davis told a police investigator he didn't want to blame anyone for the injuries that led to Maelynn Myers being rushed to an Omaha intensive care unit. But during an interview at Children's Hospital, he told Officer Brad Echter at least three times daycare providers might be responsible for the toddler's injuries, which included head trauma, older back fractures and a kidney that wasn't functioning. He could be heard telling Echter in an audio recording of the interview that he'd noticed Maelynn return home from daycare with bruises in the past.

