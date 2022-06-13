Tabor man booked for driving while revoked

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests and one incident report. On Sunday, Deputies arrested 22-year-old Maria Fernanda Forces of Omaha, Nebraska, at 12:23 a.m. on Highway 34 near the 7-mile marker. Officers arrested her for OWI’s 1st offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Authorities took Forces to jail in another case and held her on a $2,000 bond. Deputies arrested 41-year-old John Robert Washburn of Hastings, Iowa, at 11:01 a.m. for 2nd-degree theft. Deputies transported Washburn to jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
