Tabor man booked for driving while revoked

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

(Red Oak) -- A Tabor man was arrested for driving with a revoked license in Red...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Fallen Fremont County deputy to receive police escort back to southwest Iowa

(Sidney) -- A fallen Fremont County deputy will be escorted back to southwest Iowa this afternoon by his fellow law enformcent officers. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they will be escorting Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, who was killed in a Tuesday collision, from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny at approximately 2 p.m. to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. The Sheriff's Office says the escort will be taking Interstate-80 to Interstate-29, then south to Hamburg. Once in town, the convoy will turn north on Main Street and proceed to the funeral home.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Clearfield man arrested on theft and drug charges

(Tabor) -- A Clearfield man faces theft and drug charges following a drug bust in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old James O'Connor was arrested Sunday for 5th degree theft and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after turning himself in to authorities on outstanding warrants.
CLEARFIELD, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect

Two Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collided while responding to a road rage call Tuesday. Law enforcement was notified of an armed party in a car. They found the suspect at 84th and Lincoln Road. The deputies tried to stop him for felony traffic, this was the moment when the two...
kmaland.com

Omaha man booked on pair of charges

(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was arrested on a pair of charges Tuesday morning. The Glenwood Police Department says 47-year-old Charles Mitchell of Omaha was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and OWI 1st Offense. Mitchell was taken to the Mills County Jail and was later released after posting...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

2 suspects face drug charges in Adams County

(Corning) -- Two Adams County suspects face drug charges following a Friday evening traffic stop. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Margaret Jo Williams and 41-year-old Johnnie Todd Lovell were arrested shortly before 9:15 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop at the intersection of 190th and Pear Avenue. Authorities say Williams was charged with possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, while Lovell was charged with possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- 3rd offense. The sheriff's office says both suspects were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa sheriff’s deputy killed in crash with combine

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa – A sheriff’s deputy in southwest Iowa died Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a combine. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 275 near 260th Street, south of Sidney, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson was traveling northbound when his SUV collided with a southbound […]
kmaland.com

Glenwood Police reports drug-related arrest

(Glenwood) -- A Centerville man faces charges following his arrest in Glenwood over the weekend. Glenwood Police say 31-year-old Ayokunle Lijadu was arrested Monday on two counts of possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 3rd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. The suspect is being held in the...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriffs’ Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests and one incident report. On Sunday, Deputies arrested 22-year-old Maria Fernanda Forces of Omaha, Nebraska, at 12:23 a.m. on Highway 34 near the 7-mile marker. Officers arrested her for OWI’s 1st offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Authorities took Forces to jail in another case and held her on a $2,000 bond. Deputies arrested 41-year-old John Robert Washburn of Hastings, Iowa, at 11:01 a.m. for 2nd-degree theft. Deputies transported Washburn to jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lenox Woman Charged with Burglary and Assault

(Creston) A Lenox woman faces assault and burglary charges concerning an incident in Creston. Police arrested 45-year-old Shannon Lynne Cox at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday at 706 N. Cherry Street. Officers charged Cox with Assault causing serious injury and attempted burglary 1st degree. Officers transported Cox to the Union County Jail and later released her on a $26,000 cash or surety bond.
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont County deputy killed in 2 vehicle crash

(Sidney) -- State law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal accident in Fremont County involving a county deputy. Iowa State Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault confirms to KMA News the patrol is investigating a fatal car accident in Fremont County Tuesday that killed 37-year-old Fremont County Sheriff Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson.
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff suspects drunk driver caused Highway 75 crash

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County sheriff’s office report says a drunk driver was responsible for a Highway 75 accident north of Nebraska City shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday. The report says a southbound Honda Accord driven by Jeremy Lee Booher of Omaha crossed the centerline and...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Davis told police that daycare could have been cause of toddler's injuries

SIOUX CITY -- Tayvon Davis told a police investigator he didn't want to blame anyone for the injuries that led to Maelynn Myers being rushed to an Omaha intensive care unit. But during an interview at Children's Hospital, he told Officer Brad Echter at least three times daycare providers might be responsible for the toddler's injuries, which included head trauma, older back fractures and a kidney that wasn't functioning. He could be heard telling Echter in an audio recording of the interview that he'd noticed Maelynn return home from daycare with bruises in the past.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victim of fatal crash involving motorcycle

OMAHA, Neb. — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday, according to authorities. Around 12:34 p.m., a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on 132nd Street when a 2010 Acura TSX traveling westbound attempted to cross 132nd from the Target parking lot, according to law enforcement.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials mourning after fatal accident in Iowa

SIDNEY - Law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies are mourning following a fatal accident in Fremont County Tuesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred on Highway 275 north of Hamburg at 12:38 p.m. A Fremont County Sheriff’s Office press release says Deputy Austin “Melvin”...
News Channel Nebraska

Residents in Elkhorn were shaken up by an explosion Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged. It happened near an apartment complex near Elkhorn Middle School. The home itself was damaged, but authorities said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Fremont County, Iowa deputy killed after crash involving combine

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — On Tuesday at approximately 12:38 p.m. in Fremont County, Iowa, Austin "Melvin" Richardson, 37, was headed northbound on Highway 275 near 260th Street when he collided with a southbound combine in the area. Richardson, a deputy with the Fremont County Sheriff's office, was killed as...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Police: Man kicked in door and stole cigarette pack

NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man is accused of kicking down the front door of a north 13th Street residence and stealing a pack of cigarettes. The Otoe County Attorney’s Office has filed burglary, obstruction and theft charges against 29-year-old Chase Borrego. Borrego,who was arrested nearby, told...
WOWT

Omaha Police look for credit union robber

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a credit union robbery that occurred Monday evening. Officers went to Centris Federal Credit Union near Spaulding Plaza and a witness told police a man went into the bank and passed a note demanding money. The robber left with an unknown amount of money.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Van rolls on gravel

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a rollover accident Friday evening near Greenwood. Sheriff’s deputies and Greenwood fire and rescue responded to 262nd Street near Kliser Road, where a 2003 Honda Odyssey rolled and came to rest on the passenger side. A sheriff’s office press release says...
GREENWOOD, NE

