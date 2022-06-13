Vermillion teen participated in 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The reaction of two south Dakotans arrested with others for planned riots in Idaho at a Pride event hits home for Taneeza Islam, executive director of South Dakota Voices for peace, an organization supporting any marginalized group. “A white supremacist doesn’t have to feel...
TABOR, S.D.- US Bank and Freedom Alliance recently awarded three Gold Star families with vehicles at the end of May in their Driven to Serve initiative. Keely Schild, a South Dakota State University graduate from Tabor, was the recipient of one of the vehicles during the ceremony at the US Bank Stadium.
The stone clock tower of the old Minnehaha County courthouse looms over the low-slung landscape of Sioux Falls. It’s no longer the tallest building in South Dakota’s largest city, but it remains the most recognizable one, and there are still some people who recall when it was the administrative hub of the region, from the 1890s through the 1950s. “A lot of people remember coming here when it was still a functioning courthouse,” says local historian Shelly Sjovold, “but most of the time it was when they were very young, and they first got their drivers’ licenses. That’s where you did things like that.”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota hopes to increase its presence in Sioux Falls and turn around a campus that’s been struggling for much of the past 16 years to find its place in the state’s largest city. USD wants to give up...
31 masked neo-Nazi goons kitted out for a street fight were pulled out of a U-Haul truck and arrested for conspiring to riot at an LGBT festival in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Saturday. Police found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the van, White said. They...
When you think of a state that has 'beachfront homes', maybe Florida or California come to mind, but not South Dakota, right?. Landlocked South Dakota probably is near the bottom of most people's lists. As it turns out, there are some beautiful beachfront homes in South Dakota. This four-bedroom, three-bedroom,...
CARTWRIGHT BROTHERS (Sioux Falls) Mark Nelson and Jeff Schwebach have been part of the local music scene for more than 30 years, averaging 100-150 shows a year. They have released three CDs, including Serious, Peaking at Life, and Halfway to Nowhere. DESTROYER (Sioux Falls) Inspired by the name of the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is in the process of vaccinating its most susceptible animals against the coronavirus. A global animal health company, Zoetis, has developed an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 and is working with zoos across the country to distribute its limited supply to vaccinate the most at-risk species as soon as possible. Great Plains veterinary staff worked closely with zookeepers to deliver the first dose of the vaccine to many of the species considered at risk, including primates and large cats. Zoo officials have administered 57 vaccine shots in just over a week. All animals that received the first dose, will get a second dose in about three weeks.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Box Elder Police Officer will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse. The U.S. Department of Justice says that 35-year-old Ricardo Olandez forced a young girl to have sex with him while he was living at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2021.
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Orthopedic Institute is building a new clinic in Mitchell, S.D., the practice said June 13. The office will be a move for the current Mitchell office, according to a news release. It's one of Orthopedic Institute's 15 satellite locations across South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An “Honor Ride” to benefit Midwest Honor Flight took place in Sioux Falls today. Around 100 people were involved with the event. Riders started at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, went by the Sioux Falls VA hospital, and then out to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery for a short ceremony.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A piece of Sioux Falls history that was in need of repair and in jeopardy of being demolished is now restored. The old farmhouse at Tuthill Park is like new again. “It’s good for another 100 years for people to enjoy,” Tuthill House restoration...
SIOUX CITY -- As she was driven to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Shannon Myers didn't know what condition her daughter Maelynn was in. She figured it had something to do with the concerns she'd shared with a doctor during an emergency room visit two days earlier, when her daughter had been vomiting throughout the day and had little energy.
The owners of a Midwest RV dealership are facing a slew of charges, with more added just days ago. Douglas and Sara Bras are the owners of Fremont RV Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska, which is just south of Sioux City, Iowa. Combined, the pair now face an astonishing 94 charges.
Two years ago, Amazon announced plans to open a distribution center in Sioux Falls. The company said it would be operational sometime this year. But construction is delayed. Bob Mundt is the president and CEO of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. He says Amazon blames supply chain problems. “We don't...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An escaped South Dakota prison inmate turns himself into the Minnehaha County Jail. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Randall Heffner surrendered Wednesday. The Department of Corrections placed Heffner on escape status when he left his work-release job site in Yankton on June...
On Saturday, at the corner of 3rd and Walnut in Yankton, there were 12 teams in a very heated competition. Amateur cooks were cooking low and slow to tickle some taste buds. Two trophies were up for grabs. Yankton Rib Fest Champion, decided by a panel of judges, and People’s Choice, chosen by the hungry crowd.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of us may be looking to get to the pool as temperatures reach the upper 90s, but there’s one spot in Sioux Falls that is out of commission for a while. Sioux Falls Parks and Rec say that the lazy river and...
Comments / 0