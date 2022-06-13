Chelsea confirm Billy Gilmour contract extension

Chelsea can begin planning for their 2022/23 Premier League campaign after the fixture calendar was confirmed on Thursday morning. They will face all the other 19 sides twice, both home and away, with the season kicking off for Chelsea on Saturday 6th August against Everton at Goodison Park - kick off at 5.30pm (UK). Thomas Tuchel's side will end the season at home to Newcastle United on Sunday 28th May 2023.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO