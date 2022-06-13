ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea confirm Billy Gilmour contract extension

By Sean Walsh
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chelsea have announced that...

Daily Mail

Chelsea and Inter Milan begin talks over a loan deal for Romelu Lukaku with the £97.5m Belgian striker hoping to return to Italy after a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Inter Milan have begun talks over a loan deal for Romelu Lukaku, though the clubs remain far apart on the finances of a deal. Lukaku has held talks with manager Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea’s new owners and the Blues agree that letting their £97.5million club-record signing leave temporarily would be the best solution after a poor first season back at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Promoted Sides, London Derbies, Big Six: Chelsea Learn Key Fixture Dates For 2022/23 Premier League Season

Chelsea can begin planning for their 2022/23 Premier League campaign after the fixture calendar was confirmed on Thursday morning. They will face all the other 19 sides twice, both home and away, with the season kicking off for Chelsea on Saturday 6th August against Everton at Goodison Park - kick off at 5.30pm (UK). Thomas Tuchel's side will end the season at home to Newcastle United on Sunday 28th May 2023.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila departs to lead Standard Liege

New York City FC’s Ronny Deila is making his return to European football. The head coach has departed the MLS side to take over as manager of Belgian team Standard Liege. Assistant Nick Cushing will now take over as interim coach. Fellow assistants Rob Vartughian and Mehdi Ballouchy are to remain at NYCFC after signing contract extensions, while assistant Efraín Juárez follows Deila to Standard Liege.
MLS
BBC

Transfer rumours: Phillips, De Jong, Richarlison, Nkunku, Botman, Leno, Heaton, Choudhury

Manchester City will push to sign a midfielder, with Leeds United and England international Kalvin Phillips, 26, the preferred target. (Times, subscription required) Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but will not pay over the odds with the Spanish club wanting 100m euros (£85.7m). (Manchester Evening News)
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Report: Pogba agrees to rejoin Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join Juventus for a second time as his Manchester United contract winds down, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will take home a net salary of €8 million per season before bonuses - a significant drop from his income at the Red Devils - to ensure his return to Turin. United recently confirmed Pogba will be a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

