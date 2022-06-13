ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Driving the Future winners: Helen Ambeau and Edward Hay

WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U-High Cubs lost 20 seniors and return just three starters from last year’s squad that defeated E.D. White in the Division II state championship. Deputies tase, arrest naked man accused of attacking cashier. Updated: 4 hours ago. West Baton Rouge...

www.wafb.com

brproud.com

Police department in Louisiana confirms mother and daughter are safe

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – We have some good news to share on Wednesday morning. The Ponchatoula Police Department says it has “made contact with Tori and she is safe!”. PPD says Tori’s daughter is safe too. ORIGINAL:. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WAFB.com

New Baton Rouge General school clinic coming to Claiborne Elementary

BRCC, Southern University reach partnership to help launch students into nursing school. Amid a nationwide nursing shortage, two Baton Rouge area schools have teamed up in hopes of making a change. 'Everybody's just watching their money right now:' Inflation burying people across Baton Rouge area. Updated: 1 hour ago. Inflation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

St. George firefighters come to mini soccer fan’s aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There are moments in life when everything just seems to go wrong. One little boy probably felt this way as he watched a firetruck accidentally roll over the soccer ball he’d been playing with. But the brave rescuers of St. George Fire’s Engine...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

WAFB adds The Jordy Culotta Show to its lineup

BRCC, Southern University reach partnership to help launch students into nursing school. Amid a nationwide nursing shortage, two Baton Rouge area schools have teamed up in hopes of making a change. 'Everybody's just watching their money right now:' Inflation burying people across Baton Rouge area. Updated: 2 hours ago. Inflation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish deputies rescue teens lost in bayou

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Four teens were rescued by Livingston Parish deputies after getting lost in the bayou while on a frogging expedition. Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were called to rescue four lost teens in Chene Blanc Bayou at around midnight Tuesday. He said the search wasn’t easy as the teens’ phones were low on battery, service was spotty and weather conditions were foggy. However, Sheriff Ard said the teens were found and returned home safely.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Soberful life: Five pillars to staying sober

'Everybody's just watching their money right now:' Inflation burying people across Baton Rouge area. Inflation and high gas prices are impacting just about everyone, but what about the people right here in the Baton Rouge area?. BRCC, Southern University reach partnership to help launch students into nursing school. Updated: 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Local Celebrities Are Dancing For a Cause

Ascension Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Arc of East Ascension is holding their annual fundraising event “Dancing For A Cause” on July 9th at 7:00pm at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building located at 931 St. Landry Road in Gonzales. Dancing For A Cause is modeled after the hit ABC show Dancing With The Stars. At this event, the “stars” are local celebrities, community leaders, and prominent Ascension Parish area citizens. The fundraiser will help fund housing, job training, educational programs, and activities. WAFB anchor Tisha Powell is one of the dancers for this year’s event. Tisha will dance with professional dancer Leonard Augustus, Jr. who is an Education Program Consultant with the Louisiana Department of Education. He also dances with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
US News and World Report

Prison Guard Arrested, Accused of Falsifying Records

ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — A guard at Louisiana's second-largest prison has been arrested after she allegedly falsified records following an inmate's suicide. Iberville Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Master Sgt. Samantha Joubert, 28, of Baton Rouge, on Tuesday for malfeasance in office and injuring public records for allegedly falsifying public documents. It as unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
brproud.com

Garbage truck worker hit by vehicle in Zachary

ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a garbage truck worker was walking into oncoming traffic and was hit by a vehicle on Peairs Road on Wednesday afternoon. The worker was transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

BRPD confirms 16-year-old has been found

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Aria Washington, 16, who was last seen at the Goodwood Library on June 13. Washington is 5 feet two inches tall, 120 pounds, last seen wearing a red shirt with black pants and tan combat boots. She may also be wearing a black face covering and carrying a black book bag.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

List of Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several major Juneteenth events are happening this weekend in Baton Rouge. The Terral Jackson Sr. Ole School Variety Greek Show is happening Friday, June 17 at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. More than 15 Greek step teams will be competing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

New procedure helping patients with constant tendon pain, swelling

'Everybody's just watching their money right now:' Inflation burying people across Baton Rouge area. Inflation and high gas prices are impacting just about everyone, but what about the people right here in the Baton Rouge area?. BRCC, Southern University reach partnership to help launch students into nursing school. Updated: 1...
BATON ROUGE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Dave & Buster’s Building a Second Location in Louisiana

The popular national restaurant/arcade chain Dave & Buster's recently filed for a permit to build a new location in Louisiana. Dave & Buster's filed a permit to build a 22,213 square-foot facilty at 201 Spring Farm Road in Lafayette. Dave & Buster's has pretty tight restrictions on the markets they...
SHREVEPORT, LA

