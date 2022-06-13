ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Seeing Paul McCartney again for the first time: Fans enjoy rock concert from former Beatle at Camden Yards

By Hayes Gardner, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dao5X_0g92mius00
Nearly six decades after appearing in Baltimore alongside his bandmates at the height of Beatlemania, Paul McCartney returned Sunday night and performed at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the penultimate stop in his solo "Got Back" tour that began in April. June 12, 2022 Hayes Gardner/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Nearly 60 years after the Beatles became an international phenomenon and toured North America for the first time, Paul McCartney returned to Baltimore Sunday night. At one point, he asked the crowd at Oriole Park to scream just as adoring fans had in the 1960s, and the concertgoers, of course, obliged.

“You’ve still got it,” McCartney told the audience.

The same could be said of McCartney, who turns 80 this week and performed for 2 hours and 40 minutes as part of his “Got Back” tour. Fans repeatedly wished him a happy birthday as, with his charm and a catalog of beloved songs from his days with the Beatles, Wings and as a solo artist, he wowed and entertained dozens of thousands of eager fans. An official attendance figure has not yet been provided.

“This whole thing is so cool,” McCartney told the crowd early in the set. “I’m gonna take a second to myself to drink it all in.”

McCartney last performed in Baltimore in Sept. 1964 with two shows at the Civic Center, now the Baltimore Arena, when Beatlemania — and its long-haired, endearing star — first invaded Charm City.

Though 58 years had passed, at least three fans in attendance Sunday witnessed that performance when they were kids.

Gail Brook, 71, was 13 years old and had a band with a neighbor in 1964. They attended one of those first Civic Center shows, though Sunday was arguably the first time Brook actually heard McCartney perform; it was so chaotic in 1964 that it was nearly impossible to hear the Beatles actually play music over the screams and exclamations from obsessed fans.

“We all dreamed of packing our bags and getting on an airplane and hiding out on the airplane and going back with them,” said Brook, a retired educator who has lived her whole life in Maryland, of the English rockers. “That was our dream.”

Although that experience was about the “phenomenon” of the Beatles, she said that Sunday was more about “the music.” She and her son, Ryan, were part of a small group that heard McCartney play 11 songs during a sound check earlier in the day — and this time, Brook could hear McCartney, always her favorite Beatle.

Sunday’s event marked the second-ever major concert at Oriole Park after Billy Joel played a sold-out show in 2019.

“Seeing a legend in Oriole Park — you can’t beat it,” Ryan Brook said. “It’s something I’m gonna tell my kids about.”

Ray Lehr, 70, was also 13 at the time of the Beatles’ only performances in Baltimore, and he, too, remembers the din of the matinee back in 1964, when the Beatles played two back-to-back sold out shows on a Sunday.

“Between the flashbulbs flashing and the screaming going on, you had no idea what was actually happening — what songs they were singing or anything,” he said.

Sunday, attending the show with his wife and friends, he wore a shirt with lyrics to the Beatles’ “When I’m 64.” When he witnessed the show in 1964, he paid $2.50 to enter; it cost a bit more Sunday.

“A couple of decimal points have changed since ‘64,” he said.

Both Lehr and Brook described the show’s opportunity as “once in a lifetime,” and McCartney received a hero’s welcome.

Accompanied by two guitarists, a drummer, a keyboardist and a jazz trio, McCartney was cheered anytime he moved a muscle — including taking a sip of water — and was booed only once, when, after 11 p.m., he hinted that the concert might need to conclude soon.

The music icon entertained with nearly 40 songs, as well as quips and anecdotes from over the years.

He made a touching tribute to John Lennon, sharing a virtual duet with the late former Beatle, and also honored George Harrison.

McCartney shared a story from a Jimi Hendrix show in the 1960s, when Hendrix’s guitar was out of tune, and he peered into the audience, requesting that Eric Clapton tune it for him.

It was easy to forget McCartney’s age, given his lively performance. The show was complete with fireworks and, toward the end of the set, McCartney and others marched around on stage with flags supporting Ukraine, the U.S., England, Maryland and gay pride.

McCartney sang primarily Beatles songs, among them: “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Love Me Do,” “Blackbird,” “Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da” and ”Hey Jude.” As he played “Let It Be,” a bulk of the stadium illuminated their phones.

Bob Matarozza was at the Beatles’ show in 1964 and attended Sunday’s concert, too. He wore an Orioles jersey with “McCartney” inscribed on the back and the number “64″ — while a different concertgoer wore an Orioles jersey with “McCartney” and the number 22.

“It’s been way too long,” Matarozza said. “I am glad he got back.”

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
societyofrock.com

Jimi Hendrix Estate Release 1970 Baltimore Concert

The estate of Jimi Hendrix is streaming audio of the late icon’s concert recorded live at Baltimore Civic Center on June 13, 1970. The recorded audio captures The Jimi Hendrix Experience lineup composed of the legendary guitarist, Band Of Gypsys’ bassist Billy Cox, and drummer Mitch Mitchell in a 70-minute performance of 14 songs. They opened their set with “Straight Ahead” and wrapped up with the Electric Ladyland classic, “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Delay Baltimore Shows After Two Members Get COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimoreans will have to wait a little longer for a second helping of the Fab Four. Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, who were set to play two nights at the The Lyric days after Paul McCartney headlined Oriole Park at Camden Yards, have postponed all upcoming shows to September after two members contracted COVID-19, the group announced Saturday. The former Beatles drummer and bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter were scheduled for two headlining shows at the theater on June 14 and June 15. “We are so sorry to let...
BALTIMORE, MD
98online.com

Sir Paul McCartney takes the stage at Camden Yards

The potential for rain didn’t stop concertgoers from singing along to Sir Paul McCartney at Camden Yards on Sunday evening. Music lovers replaced baseball fans at the yard. People came from all over to see the show. “They didn’t have a show in Canada, so I drove all the...
BALTIMORE, MD
georgetowner.com

Easton’s New Culinary Treasures        

Psst. Come closer. In case you haven’t heard, there’s a culinary renaissance going on in Easton, the charming historic getaway on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. While this delightful destination still enjoys oodles of small-town charm with quaint antique shops, coffee houses and horse-drawn carriage tours, a tsunami of change is transforming this once sleepy town into a sophisticated dining mecca. 
EASTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
Wbaltv.com

Preview of the upcoming 'Jazzy Summer Nights' series

The Jazzy Summer Nights series is back in Baltimore. It's a concert series providing live music every first Thursday and WBAL-TV is a proud media partner of the event. Joining us with more is Larian Finney with the Finn group to talk about what to expect from this year's shows.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Local Snowball Stands Are Upping Their Game This Summer

Snowballs are traditionally made from a simple recipe: crushed ice, flavored syrup, and maybe a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Either on top or in the center—we don’t judge.) No matter your preference, one might think there aren’t many ways to alter a snowball, save for adding a few more, or a few less, squirts of syrup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

WMVFC announces full lineup for 2022 Fields of Fire Country Concert

WHITE MARSH, MD—The full lineup has been announced! The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company has announced the full lineup for the 2022 Fields of Fire Country Concert. This year’s concert will be held on September 10 and will feature the band Parmalee as the headliners, with support from Tenille Arts and Rexton Lee. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.wmvfc.org/concert. … Continue reading "WMVFC announces full lineup for 2022 Fields of Fire Country Concert" The post WMVFC announces full lineup for 2022 Fields of Fire Country Concert appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Harrison
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Billy Joel
Person
John Lennon
historic-structures.com

Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore Maryland

Opened in 1914, The Hippodrome Theater was the premiere vaudeville theater of Baltimore, was one of its first motion picture theaters, and is one of an increasingly small number of remaining buildings in the western area of downtown Baltimore which reflect the neighborhood's previous vitality as a commercial and entertainment center.
BALTIMORE, MD
Garden & Gun

My Town: A Creative Leader’s Easton, Maryland

For much of his life, Al Bond has nurtured the artistic culture of his hometown of Easton, Maryland, and the charming waterfront hamlets that comprise Talbot County on the Chesapeake Bay. As the CEO of the arts-focused Avalon Foundation since 2008, Bond orchestrates 300-plus activities yearly, including art and theater classes, concerts, a festival— and the local farmers market.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dance Company To Celebrate Black Performers In Annual Concert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland dance company is celebrating Black representation with a premiere dance concert. Grace Johnson, the owner of Neema Dance Collective, has made it her mission to break barriers in the industry. The Prince George’s County-based company is working to highlight the importance of visibility and representation in the arts. The owner said it’s important for her to create a space where dancers can be themselves, surrounded by others just like them. “Dance is for everyone. It doesn’t have an age or color or anything,” Johnson said. This Sunday, dancers from the collective will host “Melanin,” their annual Spring concert. = “I...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Camden Yards#Rock Band#Rock Concert#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Baltimore Arena
foxbaltimore.com

David Simon defends suicide portrayal of Sean Suiter in 'We Own This City'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a lengthy blog post published Tuesday, TV creator David Simon defended his decision to portray former Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter's death as a suicide in his latest HBO miniseries "We Own This City." Suiter's former defense attorney, Jeremy Eldridge, and the late detective's...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Icy Delights snowballs coming to Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Parkville will soon have a new spot for frozen treats. Icy Delights will be taking over the snowball stand formerly occupied by Elizabeth & Zyggie’s. Icy Delights is a small chain of snowball stands, as well as three ice cream stores, serving Baltimore and surrounding areas since 1992. Shaved ice served in gourmet flavors is their staple. The new … Continue reading "Icy Delights snowballs coming to Parkville" The post Icy Delights snowballs coming to Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NottinghamMD.com

Nike Clearance store opening date announced on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—An opening date has been announced. The new Nike Clearance store on THE AVENUE at White Marsh on June 23rd. First announced back in January, Nike Clearance will be located in the former Staples location at the local shopping hub. Nike Clearance offers deals and discounts on clearance shoes, clothing, gear, and more.   The post Nike Clearance store opening date announced on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Redesigned Druid Hill Park Pool Officially Open For Summer Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Swimmers dived into their summer activities at one of the most popular park pools in the city, which reopened on Saturday following a major overhaul. Druid Hill Park pool is officially open for the swim season. The historic pool was originally built in 1954. The renovated pool was reopened to the public with a new design. “It looks really good. We’re excited,” parent Alana Davis said. City leaders say the new resort-like aquatic center will set the standard for the future of Baltimore city’s aquatic facilities. “Our vision for the city of Baltimore is for high-quality recreation opportunities across our neighborhoods for...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy