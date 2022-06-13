ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Head, NY

Zion Tracy pulls in an offer from Rutgers football over the weekend

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KDst_0g92mWH200

Rutgers football received three commitments on Sunday afternoon, with a new offer going out at that time as well. One of the latest offers from the Scarlet Knights went out to Zion Tracy.

A class of 2023 recruit, Tracy is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver at Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, N.Y.). Rutgers is his first Power Five offer; prior to the weekend, he held offers from UMass and Temple .

In seven games last year, he had 472 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns . Long Island Lutheran went 8-2 last season.

Rutgers has found significant success this recruiting cycle in New York and is currently ranked No. 42 in the nation according to 247Sports.

Related

Since Rutgers football offered, Kharon Craig pulls in five more Power Five offers

The class of 2023 features three commits from New York:

  • Tight end Deondre Jordan (Newburgh Free Academy; Newburgh, N.Y.)
  • Wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite (Holy Trinity; Hicksville, N.Y.)
  • Safety Ian Strong (St. Anthony’s; Long Island City, N.Y.)

On Sunday, Rutgers football received commitments from three players, all of them out-of-state.

Tracy tweeted about his Rutgers offer on Sunday:

Related

John Stone reacts to Rutgers football's big weekend of commitments

Massachusetts wide receiver Jesse Ofurie, Florida offensive lineman Mozell Williams and Florida linebacker Abram Wright all committed to the program following official visits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthebanks.com

Evaluating current state of Rutgers’ 2023 recruiting class

Rutgers football has seen its 2023 recruiting class more than double in size over the last two weeks with five commitments coming since Sunday. Greg Schiano and the coaching staff have been busy and the class is taking shape. Here is a rundown of every recruit who has committed in June so far.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Cammie McKinney Signs with Rutgers Women’s Basketball

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers women's basketball head coach Coquese Washington has signed her first high school Class of 2022 recruit to a National Letter of Intent, welcoming point guard Cammie McKinney to the Scarlet Knights for the 2022-23 season. "I am really excited to have Cammie join our Rutgers...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Hicksville, NY
City
Glen Head, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS quarterback Raeden Oliver named North team offensive player of the game in Phil Simms North/South All-Star Football Classic

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School senior quarterback Raeden Oliver was named the North offensive player of the game in leading the North All-Stars to a 21-16 win over the South All-Star team in the 41st Phil Simms North/South All-Star Football Classic at Kean University in Union on Sunday night, June 12.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Graduates from these NJ colleges are likely to make more money

Three colleges/universities in the Garden State make a top-50 list of the U.S. schools with the highest alumni salaries among bachelor's-degree graduates. In fact, one New Jersey institution comes in as the highest-ranked public school on the list. OnlineU used salary data released in March 2022, for students who graduated...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newburgh Free Academy#American Football#College Football#Umass
94.5 PST

Jersey Shore Star Spotted at Mercer County, NJ Restaurant

Wait, what?!? MTV Jersey Shore Star, Deena Cortese Buckner, was close by, enjoying herself at a popular Mercer County restaurant over the weekend. Did anybody spot her?. Deena and her cutie husband, Chris Buckner, had brunch at Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar In Pennington Boro on Sunday. Whoa. So fun. I've been meaning to check that place out.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
PIX11

Two injured in New Jersey hospital fire: officials

SUMMIT, N.J. (PIX11) — At least two hospital employees were injured Tuesday night at Overlook Hospital. Officials from the Summit Fire Department did not have information about the severity of the injuries. The fire department also didn’t provide information on when the fire started or a possible cause. This is a developing story. Check back […]
SUMMIT, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey Deli Worth The Hype?

I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a long thread in a New Jersey food group about this specific deli. Someone started a thread and was asking if anyone had tried Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet, and the conversation took off. People had been posting pictures of their outrageous sandwiches and it...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
insidernj.com

Kelly Defeats Onyema in the West

Dupre “DoItAll” Kelly has defeated Chigozie Onyema in Newark’s West Ward. The pair faced off in arguably the most watched race among those runoff contests today. It was also the race that contained the key to power citywide. Kelly’s victory gives Mayor Ras Baraka a 5-4 edge...
NEWARK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy