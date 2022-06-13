Two, Including 8-Year-Old, Killed After Vehicle Crashes Onto Paved Bike Path In Lake George

Route 9 near the Lake George Expedition Park in the town of Lake George. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two pedestrians, including a child, were killed after a vehicle went off the road and crashed onto a bike path in Lake George, according to New York State Police.

The crash happened on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m. on Route 9 near the Lake George Expedition Park in the town of Lake George.

A preliminary investigation determined that a motorcycle was heading north on Route 9 at a high rate of speed when it went off the east shoulder of the road and onto the paved path, striking a group of six pedestrians who were standing at the entrance to the bike path, according to state police.

Two of the pedestrians have died from their injuries: James A. Persons, age 38, of Lake George, and Quinton P. Delgoteto, age 8, also of Lake George, according to police.

Another pedestrian, a 30-year-old Lake George woman, was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in stable condition. Three other children with the group of pedestrians were not injured.

The driver of the motorcycle, Anthony J. Futia, age 33, of Albany, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at Albany Medical Center, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by:

Warren County Sheriff’s Office,

Warrensburg EMS,

West Glens Falls EMS,

Bay Ridge EMS,

North Queensbury EMS,

Lake George EMS,

Lake George Fire,

Life Net,

New York State Department of Transportation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.