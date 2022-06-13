ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf schedule: When is next event of controversial tour?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6iFD_0g92mJ2p00

Golf’s newest - and most controversial - tour, the LIV Golf Series, is up and running.

The Saudi-backed venture has lured the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson to play, with further names confirmed for future competitions including Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claimed that “free agency has finally come to golf,” but the PGA Tour reacted by sending out a notification that all players taking part in LIV Golf events are being suspended .

In any case, amid rule changes, a team event and a three-day fight to win instead of across four and a weekend cut, the LIV Golf era is up and running and the big prizes on offer will be dealt out soon.

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa took home the first winner’s cheque for £3.85m after triumphing at the first event at the Centurion Club outside of London.

Here’s everything you need to know about golf’s newest tour.

What is LIV Golf?

Reports of a new breakaway league first emerged in 2019 but gathered pace last year as two-time Open champion Greg Norman became the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series as its chief executive.

With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund financing the series, there is a clear link to the Saudi Arabia government, whose record on human rights has been criticised by groups such as Amnesty International.

But what for a long time was considered to be a bargaining threat to the traditional PGA and DP World Tours and nothing more took shape as the LIV Golf Series, which also features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format.

What are the rules?

LIV Golf Series events will be played over three days and 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day events with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, either, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds.

There will also be individual and team competitions within the same event. The individual competition will be won by the player who shoots the lowest score over 54 holes, as normal.

The team competition, however, will be made up of 12 teams of four players, with team captains selecting the teams using a ‘snake draft’ ahead of the opening event at Centurion Club. Teams will also have their own unique names and logos.

In terms of scoring, the best two individual scores will count towards the team’s overall total across the opening two rounds, with the best three scores combining on the third and final round. The team with the lowest overall score at the end of the third round will be the winner.

How will the season work and where is the next event?

The LIV Golf London event at Centurion Club is the first of seven ‘regular season’ events to take place in its inaugural year, with the season-ending team championship closing the year as the final event of the season.

The team championship will see all 12 teams seeded and a four-day knockout tournament will be played using match play scoring to determine the winner, with a championship match taking place on the final day.

An individual champion will also be crowned using points accumulated over the seven ‘regular season’ events.

  • LIV Golf London, Centurion Club - June 9-11
  • LIV Golf Portland, Pumpkin Ridge - June 30 - July 2
  • LIV Golf Bedminster, Trump National - July 29-31
  • LIV Golf Boston, Greater Boston - September 2-4
  • LIV Golf Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms - September 16-18
  • LIV Golf Bangkok, Stonehill - October 7-9
  • LIV Golf Jeddah, Royal Greens - October 14-16
  • LIV Golf Miami, Trump National Doral - October 27-30

How much is the prize money?

Each regular season event will have a prize fund of $25m - every player in the field receives a cut, with a guaranteed $4m for first and $120,000 for last place. Of the $25m, $5m will be split between the top three teams.

The top three players in the overall individual championship will receive a split of $30m, with the overall champion taking $18m, the runner-up receiving $8m and third place getting $4m.

The season-ending team championship has a prize fund of $50m, with the winning team splitting $16m and the team who finishes last receiving $1m. Each player receives a 25 per cent cut.

For comparison, the winner of the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four majors, receives $3m out of a total prize fund of $15m.

Who is playing?

The biggest names include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Kevin Na with Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed set to join for upcoming tournaments.

Full player list

The full list of players who played the opening tournament is as follows alongside their current world ranking:

Dustin Johnson (13)

Louis Oosthuizen (20)

Kevin Na (33)

Talor Gooch (35)

Sergio Garcia (54)

Pablo Larrazabal (65)

Richard Bland (66)

Matt Jones (68)

Shaun Norris (69)

Phil Mickelson (71)

Sam Horsfield (72)

Lee Westwood (74)

Ryo Kinoshita (87)

Ian Poulter (89)

Bernd Wiesberger (t-90)

Hudson Swafford (t-90)

Oliver Bekker (93)

Jinichiro Kozuma (103)

Scott Vincent (109)

Justin Harding (111)

Laurie Canter (114)

Branden Grace (118)

Charl Schwartzel (120)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (125)

Hennie Du Plessis (128)

Phachara Khongwatmai (133)

Sihwan Kim (138)

JC Ritchie (154)

Adrian Otaegui (162)

Hideto Tanihara (173)

Martin Kaymer (210)

Jediah Morgan (235)

Blake Windred (250)

TK Chantananuwat (272)

Wade Ormsby (276)

Peter Uihlein (319)

Graeme McDowell (376)

Turk Petit (706)

Oliver Fisher (979)

Andy Ogletree (1,324)

Chase Koepka (1,543)

David Puig (1,706)

James Piot (1,731)

Is it on TV?

LIV Golf has yet to be picked up by a major broadcaster in the UK.

However, the action is live streamed for free on the LIV Golf YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The Independent

LIV Golf: PGA players joining rebel tour are ‘fracturing game more than it already is’, claims Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has expressed his disappointment at the players who performed a U-turn to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, as he conceded being the poster boy of the PGA Tour was a “burden” he could do without.McIlroy felt the proposed rebel circuit was “dead in the water” after Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau committed their futures to the PGA Tour in the wake of Phil Mickelson’s explosive comments about the Tour and Saudi Arabia being published in February.In an interview with the author of a recently published biography, Mickelson admitted he was fully aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Ranking, Rory McIlroy returns to the podium

The exploit in Toronto in the Canadian Open allowed Rory McIlroy to rise from 8th to 3rd place (with 7,4010 points) in the world men's golf ranking. Which always sees the American Scottie Scheffler at the top, in the lead with 10.1065 ahead of the Spaniard Jon Rahm, 2 / o with 7.6732 but now undermined by McIlroy.
GOLF
