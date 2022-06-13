Robbie Williams tour: How to get tickets to singer’s 25th solo anniversary shows

Robbie Williams has announced a string of live dates across UK and Ireland, kicking off with two shows at London’s O2 this October.

The XXV TOUR, which celebrates Williams’ 25 years as a solo artist, will go on sale this Friday (17 June).

The 18 time Brit Award-winner will be also visiting arenas across Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

The October tour will follow his one-off summer performance at Hofgartenwiese in Germany .

The news coincides with the announcement of his new album, XXV , which is scheduled for release on 9 September. It will include newly orchestrated fan favourites like “Let Me Entertain You” and “Rock DJ”.

How to get tickets:

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday (17 June) and are available through Ticketmaster . Presale tickets go live on Wednesday (15 June) at 9am.

Williams performed on Sunday at the annual Soccer Aid tournament, which you can read live updates on here .