ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

2 Dollar General stores were cited by OSHA for padlocking their emergency exits shut

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7SSe_0g92mGOe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7fwX_0g92mGOe00
OSHA cited Dollar General stores in Wisconsin and Ohio for padlocking their emergency exits.

Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Anukoon Supawong/Getty Images

  • OSHA cited two Dollar General stores for padlocking their emergency exits.
  • The agency proposed $580,000 in fines across the two stores, located in Ohio and Wisconsin.
  • This follows a pattern of Dollar General stores obstructing access to emergency exits, OSHA said.

Two Dollar General stores have been cited by a US federal agency for padlocking their emergency exits.

Inspectors from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also reported other violations, including obstructed access to a fire extinguisher.

OSHA has previously cited other Dollar General stores for similar violations.

OSHA inspected a store in Baldwin, Wisconsin in December 2021 in response to a referral from local fire officials and found the emergency exit doors were closed and padlocked on the inside "with a bike lock and a board," meaning people would have required a key to leave. The exit was also blocked by boxes of merchandise, OSHA said.

These conditions would have prevented workers and customers from using the exits in the case of an emergency, according to OSHA, a division of the Department of Labor.

Store managers told OSHA that the doors were "frequently padlocked and blocked with a board" because they were broken and needed repairs to close properly. The store had allowed the doors to "remain in disrepair" since September 2021, OSHA said.

In addition, the store's portable fire extinguisher had been blocked with containers of items, OSHA said.

OSHA said that fire officials had inspected the store 11 times in 2021 and had ordered the facility to close six times due to what OSHA described as "hazardous conditions."

OSHA issued four willful citations against the store and proposed combined penalties of $435,081.

Another Dollar General store in Seville, Ohio had placed barrel locks on a double-door emergency exit, OSHA found in an inspection in January. The store was cited for one willful violation and OSHA proposed $145,027 in penalties.

Since 2016, OSHA has proposed more than $4 million in penalties at Dollar General stores nationwide, with many of the citations related to obstructed access to emergency exits. One store in Missouri was cited in 2016 after inspectors found a "five-foot high, 15-foot long pile of trash" blocking an emergency exit.

"OSHA cites Dollar General stores frequently for exposing workers to serious hazards, including the use of locks at exits, which can be catastrophic in an emergency," William Donovan, OSHA's regional administrator in Chicago, said in a statement .

"This company's willingness to gamble with workers' lives is disturbing and must stop before tragedy strikes."

Dollar General did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider on OHSA's report.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 55

Flo Dawdy
2d ago

OSHA need to go to every store DG owes because they would shut down the whole corporation. In the stores we have here if your handicap you just don’t go. Ailed are stacked with merchandise and no one to put it away.

Reply
15
Candy B
2d ago

This is all their stores. I use to be an assistant manager. Just imagine the truck coming and the key for the back door lock is not in safe where it’s suppose to be. 😂 dollar general is a joke.

Reply
18
Valerie Regas
1d ago

Good you don't shop there. Calm down. These stores are set up like this for ppl that can't get around much. That's why there are so many. They get shipments thru out the day. And yeah if the doors weren't locked lots of ppl would try to steal them blind!!

Reply(1)
6
Related
SCDNReports

Body Discovered at Dollar General in North Carolina

Body Discovered at Dollar General in North CarolinaSCDN Graphics Department. A shocking discovery at a North Carolina Dollar General Store -- a dead body. According to Sheriff Blake Wallace, his deputies received a report of a dead body behind the Dollar General near Rones Chapel Road at 10 am in the morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
Local
Ohio Business
BGR.com

Urgent ham recall: If you bought this ham at Walmart, throw it out now

Consumers who purchased sliced Black Forest Ham from Walmart stores should be aware of an urgent new health alert. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns customers that the ready-to-eat (RTE) ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. There’s no full recall in place for the Black Forest Ham, as it’s no longer available for purchase at Walmart stores. Otherwise, the USDA would have demanded a recall following the discovery.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Dollar General Stores#The Department Of Labor
MarketRealist

3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details

Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
DETROIT, TX
SCDNReports

Filthy Ohio McDonald's Called Out By Health Department

An Ohio health department is not lovin' the mouse droppings, filthy walls, and overflowing trash beneath the golden arches at a shockingly filthy McDonald's restaurant. The busy location is on the hot seat after a series of inspections by the county health department. The busy restaurant, located at the corner of Collingwood and Dorr, is quite frankly, a filthy mess.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

527K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy