ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSSD5_0g92m9Io00

As public pressure mounts for more information on the deadly Uvalde school shooting, some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims' families — once the case is closed.

Since the May 24 shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 kids and two teachers dead, law enforcement officials have provided little or conflicting information, sometimes withdrawing statements hours after making them. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.

A number of questions remain unanswered by authorities: Why did police take more than an hour to enter the classroom and confront the gunman? What do their body cameras show? How did law enforcement officers communicate with one another and the victims during the attack? What happened when dozens of officers gathered outside the classroom, yet refrained from pursuing the shooter?

Officials have declined to release more details, citing the investigation. Amid the growing silence, lawyers and advocates for the victim's families are beginning to fear they may never get the answers, that authorities will close the case and rely on the exception to the Texas Public Information law to block the release of any further information.

“They could make that decision; they shouldn’t have that choice,” said Democratic state Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso, who since 2017 has led several efforts to amend the loophole. “To understand what our government is doing should not be that difficult — and right now it is very difficult."

The law's exception protects information from being released in crimes for which no one has been convicted. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has ruled that it applies when a suspect is dead. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old man who police say was responsible for the mass killing at Robb Elementary School, was fatally shot by law enforcement.

The loophole was created in the 1990s to protect those wrongfully accused or whose cases were dismissed, according to Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. “It is meant to protect the innocent,” Shannon said. But she said that in some cases “it is being used and misused in a way that was never intended.”

Following the shooting, Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, took to Twitter to voice his continued support for closing the loophole during the Texas Legislature's next session, which begins in January 2023.

“More than anything, the families of the Uvalde victims need honest answers and transparency,” Phelan tweeted. He said it would be “absolutely unconscionable” to deny information based on the “dead suspect loophole.”

Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said the organization was opposed and “will always be opposed” to a loophole amendment proposed in previous years that he said would have allowed the release of records pertaining to law enforcement officers, even those falsely accused of wrongdoing. He said that would negatively affect the officers' ability to keep working. But Wilkison said he would be willing to participate in future discussions in an attempt to find a middle ground.

Public focus in the Uvalde shooting has been on school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. Steven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said recently that Arredondo believed the active shooting had turned into a hostage situation, and that he made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.

Arredondo has not responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press. In an interview with The Texas Tribune published Thursday, however, he said he did not consider himself in charge of the law enforcement response and assumed someone else had taken control.

The New York Times reported Thursday that it obtained documents showing police waited for protective equipment as they delayed entering the campus, even as they became aware that some victims needed medical treatment.

If efforts to amend the public information loophole fail and law enforcement continues to refuse to release information, families could turn to any involved federal agencies. In one case in Mesquite, Texas, the parents of an 18-year-old who died after being arrested received records from federal authorities showing that police had used more force against their son than they had originally understood. The police had refused to turn over any information under the legal loophole.

“If someone dies in police custody, this is when we would want to open all of our records,” the father, Robert Dyer, said as he testified before the legislature in 2019 in favor of amending the legal exception.

Mayra Guillen said she and her family were stymied by the state loophole when they tried to get details on a case involving her sister Vanessa Guillen . Authorities say the 20-year-old soldier was killed at a Texas military base by fellow soldier Aaron Robinson, who then disposed of her body.

Military officials and law enforcement said Robinson pulled a gun and shot himself as police were trying to make contact with him. But local police wouldn’t allow Vanessa Guillen’s family to view the officers’ body camera footage of the confrontation because the suspect hadn’t been convicted, Mayra Guillen said.

“We were honestly just trying to receive closure and see if what was being said was true,” Guillen said. “It is only right to have these records be public to some extent. It is so hard to tell whether there will be justice or not.”

___

Find more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication

A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Ted Cruz condemned for ‘prayer’ tweet after Texas elementary school shooting massacre

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas faced fierce criticism for saying he was praying for the city of Uvalde after a mass shooter killed 19 children and two adults at a school in the state.“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde,” he said. “We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”Mr Cruz made the remarks after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Heidi &...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Robinson
Person
Dade Phelan
The Independent

‘Why only in America?’: Ted Cruz storms out of Texas school shooting interview

Senator Ted Cruz stormed off in the middle of an interview after a Sky Newsjournalist asked why school mass shootings seem to “only happen in America” during a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School.Mark Stone, a US foreign correspondent for the news outlet, asked the Texas senator after the vigil attended by hundreds mourning the 19 children and two teachers murdered on Tuesday if now was the time to enact reform on gun laws in the US.“You know, it’s easy to go to politics,” said Mr Cruz, who is scheduled to deliver a speech at...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Texas Legislature#Wrongfully Accused#Violent Crime#Democratic
NBC News

Search for escaped Texas inmate enters 'expanded phase'

After nine days of searching in an area of Texas where a convicted killer escaped, the manhunt is entering in an “expanded phase” after the inmate was not found, state officials said Friday. The search for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, who attacked a prison bus driver to escape on...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Harmony Montgomery: FBI remove fridge wrapped in biohazard tape from apartment of missing girl’s father

FBI investigators have removed a refrigerator wrapped in biohazard tape from a New Hampshire apartment building connected to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.Law enforcement officers were seen loading the appliance on a truck after they swarmed a property in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.Harmony was five when she disappeared sometime between 28 November and 10 December 2019, but the police did not find out she was missing for two years.Investigators took over an apartment where Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery, had previously lived.It is the second time that the property has been searched. Law enforcement searched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy