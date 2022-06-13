ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Pride: How to sign up for our special edition lifestyle newsletter

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZHpM_0g92lqlf00

It’s been a busy few weeks for The Independent’s Lifestyle desk. As well as leading coverage for the Queen’s platinum jubilee last weekend (and loving Prince Louis’ antics just as much as everyone else), June sees the return of Love Island and Pride month.

In late May, The Independent was announced as the official publishing partner of Pride in London , and the parade, which is taking place in the capital on 2 July, later announced that this year’s theme will be #AllOurPride.

The theme to celebrate Pride in London ’s 50th anniversary year will commemorate key historical events which have improved diversity across the UK over the last five decades.

Throughout the month we’ll be taking a look back at the history of the annual parade, as well as showcasing some of the best images from parades of Pride’s past.

We’ll also be sharing some thought-provoking features and opinion pieces on LGBT+ issues, all of which we will be sharing through our weekly newsletter .

Each week, our Lifestyle Edit newsletter features some of the highlights from the lifestyle desk that week.

As well as our editor’s letter, where we touch on the conversation of the moment, we spotlight some of the best features to come off of our desk that week, from the problem with “feral girl summer” to why it’s time to stop comparing Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle.

We also include tidbits of news stories you may have missed, showcase our latest episode of Millennial Love , and share the fashion and beauty buys we have our eyes on that week.

Later this month, on 25 June, we will have a special one-off Pride newsletter, highlighting all of the best Pride-related stories and features we’ve published this month.

So, to make sure you don’t miss any of our newsletters — regular or special one-offs — make sure you sign up for The Lifestyle Edit here.

To sign up, add your email to the box at the top of this article or make your selection via our newsletters page .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Unseen photos of Meghan Markle released to celebrate non-profit work

Unseen images of the Duchess of Sussex have been released to celebrate her work with Dutch non-profit, Project Fearless.Founded by Merida Miller in 2019, Project Fearless aims to equip girls and non-binary children between the ages of nine to 14 with life skills to succeed in any aspect of their lives.This can range from after school courses, to skateboarding, kick-boxing, and entrepreneurship. Project Fearless now works with 750 girls and non-binary children in Amsterdam.The non-profit first joined forces with Meghan Markle in 2019, and has recently marked three years of work with the Duchess.The images show Meghan during a...
CHARITIES
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Meghan Markle
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day alcohol deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on wine, gin, vodka and more

When you think of Amazon, tech, home appliances and, of course, its own devices may spring to mind first, but the online retailer actually has an impressive groceries section with a great range of drinks.Stocking everything from Veuve Clicquot champagne to budget-friendly beers, Amazon is ready to rival even your favourite off-licence. And, with Prime delivery, there’s no need to lug bottles home in triple-layered carrier bags or cleverly place them in the boot surrounded by coats – and certainly no worry of being judged by nosey shop goers.Ordering from the online retailer has always been super simple – especially...
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

The 20 Best Summer Staples to Shop From Amazon's New Arrivals Section, According to a Travel Writer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As someone who shops for a living, I'm on Amazon pretty much every day, searching for the latest and greatest pieces the mega-retailer has to offer. One of my favorite sections to find new fashion finds that haven't already exploded all over social media is its New Arrivals section. There are currently more than 4,000 brand new summer essentials in the storefront, including flowy maxi dresses, comfortable sandals, stylish sunglasses, and so much more.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Deborah James is working her way through cocktails ‘before she’s gone’

Dame Deborah James has said she is “working her way through” old school cocktails “before I’m gone”.The cancer campaigner, who has stage four bowel cancer and started end-of-life care in May, posted a picture of a Sex on the Beach cocktail to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.The image showed three cocktail glasses and a bottle of Archers Schnapps in the background.Overlaid text read: “Yes that is Archers! And yes I did grow up as Archers and lemonade being a staple college social drink!”James added: “Todays ‘sundowner’ treat of choice, ‘Sex on the Beach’. Maybe I should just call this working...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lifestyle#Special Edition#British Royal Family#Racism#Uk#Pride#Lifestyle Edit
The Independent

Baby boomers cite Netflix and takeaways as reasons why young people can’t buy homes

More than half of baby boomers believe that young people aren’t able to save enough money to buy a home because of “luxury” lifestyle choices, such as paying for Netflix subscriptions and buying takeaway coffees.UK adults born between 1946 and 1964, after the Second World War, are also less likely than any other age group to believe that young adults today struggle with broader economic factors that prevent them from buying a home.However, the study by King’s College London also found that younger generations are themselves more likely to agree than disagree that the key reason they are unable to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

EuroMillions players urged to check tickets as £54.9m prize remains unclaimed

EuroMillions players have been urged to check if they are the winner of a £54.9 million jackpot prize.The winning ticket-holder matched all five numbers and two Lucky Star numbers in the £54,957,242 draw on Friday, June 10, National Lottery operator Camelot said.Camelot said at this stage it could reveal only that the winner bought their ticket in a retail store, rather than online.This is a truly life-changing EuroMillions win for one lucky ticket-holder and we’re hoping that they will now come forward and claim their amazing prizeAndy Carter, The National LotteryThere will be no information on whether the ticker-holder is...
LOTTERY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Hilfiger Partners With My Wardrobe HQ With Sizes Going Up to a U.K. 22

LONDON — Nothing can stop the rental fashion revolution since booming over lockdown. My Wardrobe HQ, the British rental service used by Arizona Muse, Poppy and Chloe Delevingne and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie, who got married in a Christos Costarellos embroidered tulle gown that was rented for 45 pounds, is now patterning with the all-American brand Tommy Hilfiger.
BUSINESS
WWD

Hoka to Launch First Global Advertising Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Hoka, the buzzy running shoe brand, may be approaching $1 billion in sales, but it has never had a global advertising campaign. That will change on June 15 when the brand launches Fly Human Fly.More from WWDThey Are Wearing: Spring in New YorkPat Cleveland Preforms At Manolo Blahnik Summer PartyRoyal Ascot's Whimsical & Flamboyant Hats of 2022 The campaign is tied to the launch of the Mach 5 road running shoe, which comes out on the same day and was created to encourage consumers to “take flight to new heights,” the company said. Fly Human Fly includes...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

Towie cast members kicked off flight for refusing to wear Covid masks

The Only Way is Essex star Pia Smith has claimed that “half the show’s cast” were kicked off a flight from Madrid to London for refusing to wear Covid masks.Sharing a video on Instagram, she told her followers: “24 hours later, we’re still travelling. We got chucked off the flight because we didn’t wear masks, it was like half the cast that got chucked off.”The group had been filming for the new series in the Dominican Republic and were flying back to the UK via Spain.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Love Island review: Where would this season be without Ekin-Su, God’s gift to reality TV?

We’re three minutes into the latest episode of Love Island and new boy Remi is already rapping. Granted, the Mancunian bombshell was asked to do so by his fellow islanders, but just a few seconds into this impromptu musical moment and it’s clear to everyone, Remi included, that this was a mistake. An awkward, messy mistake. Still, hungry for new blood, the girls – and us viewers at home – are willing to pretend these 10 seconds didn’t happen. And so, we will never speak of Remi’s rapping again.Elsewhere around the firepit tonight, Jacques squaring up to bombshell Jay...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Mallorca restaurants ban football shirts and strapless tops to crack down on drunk tourists

A group of restaurants on the popular holiday island of Mallorca have banned tourists wearing certain clothes associated with “drunken tourism”.Eleven venues associated with the Palma Beach brand in the party resort of Playa de Palma have created a new dress code, which prohibits football strips and boob tube tops.Swimwear, trunks and novelty accessories bought from roadside vendors - such as glow-in-the-dark hats and gold chains - are also forbidden, as is clothing with the logo of businesses which promote drinking.The idea is to weed out intoxicated, disruptive visitors, according to local business owners.CEO of Palma Beach, Juanmi Ferrer, told...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Shop these Love Island-approved summer beauty essentials from Boots

Ushering in the start of summer, Love Island is back on our screens – and with it, the revival of barely-there swimsuits, personalised water bottles, eyelash extensions and even the divisive brown lipstick trend.This year, the reality show has broken up with its fast fashion partner, I Saw It First, and teamed up with ebay for the islander’s wardrobes, while the new and improved villa’s beauty bounty is once again being supplied by Boots.The high street stalwart has provided the contestants with a whole host of summer must-haves, spanning 13 categories – including fragrance, SPF protection, nails, make-up, grooming, skincare...
MAKEUP
The Independent

Sussex wine region gets Champagne-style status, angers Kent

Winemakers in Sussex are celebrating a new designation which will see the region get Champagne-style status, intended to guarantee quality and geographical provenance.Sussex has been appointed as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) for wine by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).However, its neighbours in Kent aren’t so happy about the designation, with one winemaker describing it as a “joke” and a “marketing exercise”.Graham Barbour, founder and owner of Woodchurch Wine Estate, told the Telegraph: “This is just a marketing exercise based on the political boundaries of a county. It tells you nothing about the...
DRINKS
The Independent

‘I am literally going to cry’: Fans react to first glimpse of Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda

The first trailer for the new Matilda film has been released, offering fans a first glimpse of Emma Thompson in the role of Miss Trunchbull.In Roald Dahl’s original 1988 book and the 1996 film, Miss Trunchbull is the ferocious, tyrannical headteacher at the school attended by gifted young bookworm, Matilda. The principal locks children in a cupboard called “The Chokey” when they misbehave.Thompson has undergone an impressive transformation for the role. In the trailer, she is shown wearing a military-style uniform, with her hair scraped back into a bun and her teeth yellowed.Fans are delighted with the first look...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy