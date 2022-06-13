Pride: How to sign up for our special edition lifestyle newsletter

It’s been a busy few weeks for The Independent’s Lifestyle desk. As well as leading coverage for the Queen’s platinum jubilee last weekend (and loving Prince Louis’ antics just as much as everyone else), June sees the return of Love Island and Pride month.

In late May, The Independent was announced as the official publishing partner of Pride in London , and the parade, which is taking place in the capital on 2 July, later announced that this year’s theme will be #AllOurPride.

The theme to celebrate Pride in London ’s 50th anniversary year will commemorate key historical events which have improved diversity across the UK over the last five decades.

Throughout the month we’ll be taking a look back at the history of the annual parade, as well as showcasing some of the best images from parades of Pride’s past.

We’ll also be sharing some thought-provoking features and opinion pieces on LGBT+ issues, all of which we will be sharing through our weekly newsletter .

Each week, our Lifestyle Edit newsletter features some of the highlights from the lifestyle desk that week.

As well as our editor’s letter, where we touch on the conversation of the moment, we spotlight some of the best features to come off of our desk that week, from the problem with “feral girl summer” to why it’s time to stop comparing Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle.

We also include tidbits of news stories you may have missed, showcase our latest episode of Millennial Love , and share the fashion and beauty buys we have our eyes on that week.

Later this month, on 25 June, we will have a special one-off Pride newsletter, highlighting all of the best Pride-related stories and features we’ve published this month.

So, to make sure you don’t miss any of our newsletters — regular or special one-offs — make sure you sign up for The Lifestyle Edit here.

To sign up, add your email to the box at the top of this article or make your selection via our newsletters page .