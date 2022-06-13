ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Highway Patrol: Big Rig Crash on 80 Eastbound Causes Delays

By Christopher Baker
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Monday morning big rig crash involving two cars caused a minor traffic delay.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 3:40 a.m., on 80 Eastbound, between Truxel and Northgate, two cars and a big rig were involved in a crash.

The cabin of the big rig caught fire, but fortunately, the driver of the rig wasn’t hurt, and neither were the drivers of the other two cars.

CHP contacted a tow truck to remove the big rig, which caused minor traffic delays.

