ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

AG Barr told panel claims of rigged election 'idiotic'

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FaBt6_0g92lkiX00

A House committee looking into the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and the events leading up to the attack held its second of eight public meetings on Monday, airing taped testimony from several allies of President Donald Trump suggesting Trump was well aware of claims of a rigged election were false.

Among those scheduled to speak was Trump's 2020 election manager Bill Stepien.Stepien, however, was unable to attend Monday's hearing as his wife went into his labor, his attorney told reporters.

Instead, the committee replayed taped testimony from Stepien. Stepien said he advised Trump not to declare victory in the hours after the election and instead tell supporters that votes were still being counted.

"He thought I was wrong; he told me so. He was going to go in a different direction," Stepien said.

During the Monday hearing, the committee replayed taped testimony from William Barr, the U.S. attorney general who served in the Trump administration during the 2020 election. Barr said he informed Trump multiple times claims of a rigged election were false.

"There was an avalanche of all these allegations of fraud...and it was like playing whack-a-mole," he said. "All the early claims that I understood were completely bogus and silly and usually based on complete misinformation."

Barr said some allegations made their way to Trump, but Barr saw no evidence the claims were valid.

"He has become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff," he said.

Committee members say they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider a criminal indictment against the former president. No president or ex-president has ever been indicted.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

"I would like to see the Justice Department investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump or anyone else," Rep. Adam Schiff, a committee member, told ABC News. "The rule of law needs to apply equally to everyone. And there are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the election, that I don't see evidence the Justice Department is investigating.”

The committee laid the groundwork last Thursday in a rare prime-time hearing that included clips from some Trump allies contradicting his claims of a rigged election. The first of eight hearings also included testimony from a filmmaker embedded with insurrectionists and a police officer who was on hand during the attack.

Chris Stirewalt, former Fox political editor; Benjamin Ginsberg, election attorney; BJay Pak, former US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and Al Schmidt, former Philadelphia City Commissioner, also provided testimony on Monday.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Barr
Person
Chris Stirewalt
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Election Fraud#Ag#House
AOL Corp

Pence breaks with, and avoids talking about, Trump in Georgia

KENNESAW, Ga. — In a pointed rebuke to Donald Trump, the president he loyally served for four years, former Vice President Mike Pence aggressively touted the candidacy of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a campaign rally Monday. Trump’s anger at Kemp stems from the aftermath of the 2020 election....
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Team Trump cashing in on Biden’s 'Ultra MAGA' blunder

President Joe Biden’s decision to coin what he hoped would be a mocking nickname for Trump supporters has turned into an uber-blockbuster for the former president’s fundraising team. “Ultra MAGA,” which to anyone not in the Biden White House was seen as a colossal compliment to Trump backers,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NBC News

What America (and Trump) must remember — before watching the Jan. 6 hearings

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection spent almost a year deposing 1,000 witnesses, collecting 140,000 documents, examining videos and following leads. Except for a few leaks (noticeably increasing in frequency over the past few weeks) and clues from court filings, the committee has kept much of its findings under wraps.
POTUS
Fox News

Sean Hannity: We are suffering through yet another anti-Trump smear

Fox News host Sean Hannity told viewers in Thursday's opening monologue the Jan. 6 committee's primetime hearing is a "TV smear campaign" against former President Donald Trump accompanied by the biggest Trump-haters on Capitol Hill. SEAN HANNITY: We have all three major broadcast networks, Fake News CNN, MSDNC, all happily...
POTUS
The Week

Report: Trump could face a contested primary in 2024

At least 15 Republicans are laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential bid, and some of them might enter the race even if former President Trump runs, The Washington Post reports. Candidates involved in what the Post calls the "shadow campaign" for the 2024 nomination are meeting with donors, making...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The committee announced that Trump’s...
POTUS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy