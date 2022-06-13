One dead after head-on crash in Jones County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A mattress on an Iowa highway sent a man to the hospital. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a man driving a truck ran into a mattress on Interstate 380 late Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says the mattress was just lying on the road...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A fire destroyed a home and claimed the lives of two family pets in Dubuque County. On Wed., June 15, 2022 around 1 p.m., firefighters from Sherrill, Asbury, Holy Cross, Dubuque, Epworth, and Farley responded to a fire at 15072 Highway 3 for a report of a structure fire.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A man's hurt after crashing into a mattress while driving on Interstate-380 north of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the man hit the mattress near Center Point around 10:15 p.m. Monday, lost control of his car, and rolled into the median. The sheriff's office says he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Emergency Crews responded Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. to Stuliff Road and Bud Road after they say 34 year-old Cameron Perry, of Marion, lost control of his motorcycle, went into a ditch and struck a sign before coming to rest in a fence line. Officials say Perry was traveling northbound...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Sierra Rance. The 11-year old was last seen in the 500 block of 17th Street NE in Cedar Rapids around 6pm on Tuesday. Sierra is 5 feet tall, around 100 pounds...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids police officer is in the hospital after being beaten by a suspect, CRPD said Wednesday. The unnamed officer was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment and police say officer's injuries are not life-threatening. Ryan Floerchinger, 34 of...
Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash shortly after 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Iroquois Drive, Davenport. We do not know the extent of injuries to the passengers in either vehicle. Lincoln Avenue was blocked off for some time while crews worked to clear the scene.
The National Weather Service canceled a Tornado Warning for Clayton County that had been in effect at 5:38 p.m. They had previously issued warnings in Buchanan and Delaware counties that have since expired. There was a report of a funnel cloud near the city of Lamont along with large hail.
EVANSDALE, Iowa — July marks 10 years since two northeast Iowa cousins were abducted and killed. Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook went missing on July 13, 2012. Hunters discovered the girls' bodies in a remote wildlife area in Bremer County five months after they went missing. Two gazebos in...
Davenport — We now know the name of the Davenport police officer who shot and killed a man after a shootout outside a convenience store last week. Iowa DCI is looking into the case and released an update for the Scott County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. Investigators now say it...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Weather permitting, travel on southbound South Gilbert Street will be impacted beginning on Monday, June 13. This is for areas between Prentiss and Benton streets. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the replacement of a driveway approach in...
A woman from Wisconsin was injured in a fall near the Julien Dubuque Monument in the Mines of Spain in Dubuque. Dubuque Police say 23 year Kristen Lancaster of Milwaukee, Wisconsin fell off a cliff near the monument early last Thursday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the scene around 3am.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Dubuque neighborhood was evacuated after a World War II-era explosive was discovered in a resident's backyard. The Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Sarah Street at 3:20 pm on Sunday. The person was digging in the backyard and discovered what is believed to be an unexploded WWII-era mortar round/ordnance.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Cedar Rapids after police say he punched an officer in the face repeatedly early Wednesday morning. Police said it happened at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a harassment call in the 300 block of Lewellen Drive NW. In...
Dubuque Police are looking for you help in identifying a man who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp, 351 Bell St., Dubuque. This incident happened on 5/22/2022 at approximately 11:30 p.m. If you have information, please submit it here online. You can also call Dubuque's Emergency...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms are quickly developing across parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and will continue into the evening. With the heat and humidity, some storms could become severe. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. “The heat and humidity this afternoon...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City has announced road closures for the Iowa City Pride festival and parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Road closures will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday to allow festival vendors to set up. The following roads will be closed:. Linn Street...
