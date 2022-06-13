ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, IA

One dead after head-on crash in Jones County

By Iowa's News Now Staff
cbs2iowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAMOSA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cascade man is dead after a head on crash...

