WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – The Watertown Rebels dropped their contest on Saturday to the Tri-State Buffalos 28-26. Rebel’s quarterback Trevor Taylor hit three different receivers for TD’s en route to a 167-yard night. Taylor went 17 of 35 through the air and tossed one INT. Jayden Fryer caught eight receptions for 62 yards and one TD, Payton Reitz had three receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown and Zach Stangeland caught two tosses for 25 yards and one TD. On the ground, Bryce Schmidt rushed for 97 yards and one TD.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO