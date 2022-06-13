Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week: 6/13 – 6/19
By Jessica Engen
303magazine.com
3 days ago
Denver has some chill events to explore this week. Kick it off with imbibes while raising funds at Cocktail for a Cause and end it by getting educational with a twist at Get You a Babe Who Can Do Both. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a glimpse...
Following last year’s first-of-its-kind alliance between Black Pride Colorado and Juneteenth Music Festival, this year Black Pride Colorado—which was founded in 2021 to honor and support the Centennial State’s Black LGBTQ community—is back with 12 days of events celebrating Black heritage and Black queer culture. We’ve created an itinerary just for you.
Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
It didn’t break our hearts to read in The Gazette this week that Coloradans have been buying “considerably less” legal marijuana than a year ago. We could shed only crocodile tears for the increasingly cynical industry aptly dubbed Big Marijuana. As The Gazette reported, the latest monthly...
If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
With a DJ, food trucks and an eccentric collection of clothing and art, summer was in full swing in the parking lot of Show Pony Vintage this past Sunday afternoon. Organized by Salt and Pepper Apparels and co-hosted by Show Pony Vintage, Hangin’ N Slangin’ pop-up market provided locals with the ultimate culmination of Denver’s creatives.
GLENDALE, Colorado — An annual Colorado tradition is back this weekend. The Denver Greek Festival returns to its full form this weekend after being canceled in 2020 and transforming into a drive-thru festival in 2021. The 55th annual event takes place Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, on...
Thursday, June 23, 6-10 p.m. Top Taco is back and better than ever! The 2022 festival has a beautiful new venue and will be a culinary extravaganza like no other, featuring 60 of Colorado’s best restaurants. At Top Taco, festival-goers sample unlimited taco tastes and signature tequila cocktails, voting...
"Is this a penguin on Platte river?" A black and white bird, spotted near the Platte River in Denver on Monday left one Reddit user scratching their head. Though Colorado has a diverse array of wildlife, including 400 bird species, wild penguins have never called the state home. But to be fair, the bird does share a striking resemblance with the species in question.
The northwest suburb of Arvada is growing immensely as a plethora of diverse restaurants and bars enrich the food scene of this town. The people of Arvada are accustomed to driving either to Denver, Boulder or other more established cities to indulge in different foods. Now, all are playing catch-up as they scramble to try all the new and exciting options. Another meeting place, filled to the brim with unique and new foods opens soon and acts as Arvada’s first food and drink hall. Freedom Street Social plans to commingle different cuisines together to engulf visitors with new flavors while providing a place for newfound community and conversation.
If you go to a drag show hosted by Felony Misdemeanor (born Theariale St. Cyr Stallings), hang on tight to your boyfriend (or dad). The outrageous, hilarious, provocative stoner queen and unofficial Ivy Park spokesmodel is known for pushing audience members out of their comfort zone, whether it's pulling them up on stage for a lap dance or singling out the one cis-het man in the crowd to flirt with. The 47-year-old Misdemeanor has been seducing Denver audiences for almost twenty years, and has been doing drag for even longer.
This year’s Juneteenth Music Festival will include several new additions to the festival line-up. The annual festival, which is traditionally held in Five Points, will once again be held on Welton Street, but will also include several block parties on nearby side streets.
It’s a new world for cannabis users in the Denver area: Getting high-quality cannabis delivered right to your door is no longer a pipe dream. Say hi to Lantern, the area’s newest cannabis delivery service that is now available across greater Denver (!!). Lantern combines a customer-first service with convenient at-home shopping from a wide variety of quality cannabis products and top local dispensaries. Then delivers those goods direct to doorsteps. Gone are the days of venturing to the dispensary to leave without the product you wanted – and of venturing into the elements to wait. And wait. And wait some more. Lantern makes it easy for any cannabis consumer to discover which products work for them, to find them at their price from their favorite local dispensaries, and without having to make the trip thanks to scheduled delivery.
The Highland neighborhood was just beginning to emerge as a hot spot for dining out in Denver when the much-anticipated LoHi SteakBar made its debut at 3200 Tejon Street, in the former home of North Star Brewing. Now, almost to the day it opened twelve years ago, the eatery is getting ready to shut its doors for good after service on June 15 — and it's offering half-off cocktails, wine and beer until then. "We welcome you to come say farewell and close this chapter with us," LoHi SteakBar wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.
DENVER (CBS4) – After 41 years, a beloved café in Denver is closing for good. Annie’s Cafe on Colfax Avenue is calling on friends to help them celebrate their last couple of weeks being open.
(credit: CBS)
The Denver staple will close on Sunday, June 26.
The building was sold to an Indian bistro which plans to open sometime in September.
The time has come for the most crucial battle that has ever graced the grounds of Denver. The sounds and smells of sweltering grills and heavenly creations will soon waft through the city once again as the best burger chefs in the state grapple. The Denver Burger Battle is the only event that truly decides who has the best burger, leaving winners with the greatest honor they could ever receive. These stakes will be put to the test on August 4 at Auraria Campus and the rightful champions will finally be recognized.
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
Tragedies can be even more poignant when they're cloaked in mystery. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner is trying to put names to the seventeen bodies included on its online list of unidentified persons: sixteen men and one female infant, found between 1970 and 2021. In many instances, the listings include personal details and photos — some showing items in the individuals' possession at the time they died and others depicting the victims themselves. Yet their identities remain unknown.
