Denver Burger Battle Returns to Sizzle Up Auraria Campus
By Brynna Powell
2 days ago
The time has come for the most crucial battle that has ever graced the grounds of Denver. The sounds and smells of sweltering grills and heavenly creations will soon waft through the city once again as the best burger chefs in the state grapple. The Denver Burger Battle is the only...
Thursday, June 23, 6-10 p.m. Top Taco is back and better than ever! The 2022 festival has a beautiful new venue and will be a culinary extravaganza like no other, featuring 60 of Colorado’s best restaurants. At Top Taco, festival-goers sample unlimited taco tastes and signature tequila cocktails, voting...
With a DJ, food trucks and an eccentric collection of clothing and art, summer was in full swing in the parking lot of Show Pony Vintage this past Sunday afternoon. Organized by Salt and Pepper Apparels and co-hosted by Show Pony Vintage, Hangin’ N Slangin’ pop-up market provided locals with the ultimate culmination of Denver’s creatives.
If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
The Highland neighborhood was just beginning to emerge as a hot spot for dining out in Denver when the much-anticipated LoHi SteakBar made its debut at 3200 Tejon Street, in the former home of North Star Brewing. Now, almost to the day it opened twelve years ago, the eatery is getting ready to shut its doors for good after service on June 15 — and it's offering half-off cocktails, wine and beer until then. "We welcome you to come say farewell and close this chapter with us," LoHi SteakBar wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.
Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
The northwest suburb of Arvada is growing immensely as a plethora of diverse restaurants and bars enrich the food scene of this town. The people of Arvada are accustomed to driving either to Denver, Boulder or other more established cities to indulge in different foods. Now, all are playing catch-up as they scramble to try all the new and exciting options. Another meeting place, filled to the brim with unique and new foods opens soon and acts as Arvada’s first food and drink hall. Freedom Street Social plans to commingle different cuisines together to engulf visitors with new flavors while providing a place for newfound community and conversation.
Editor’s Note: It is part of The Nose series, Staff Favorite. Each week, we feature our opinions on what are the best places to visit in Colorado for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities, and more. (We’ll also tell you about some hidden gems). I’m almost embarrassed to admit...
(israel palacio on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Live music returns to Riverfront Park on Thursday when artist Adi Oasis headlines the first show of the Summer Sessions lineup. Joseph Lamar and the Mile High Soul Club will open for Adi Oasis.
If you haven’t yet tried Annette restaurant in Aurora, here’s your cue. On Monday, chef and co-owner Caroline Glover was awarded the title of Best Chef in the Mountain Region by the James Beard Foundation at the prestigious James Beard Awards.
Local Designer Darlene C. Ritz of DCR Studios brought a combination of drag and fashion to Saturday’s PRIDE fashion show at McNichols Civic Center. Hosted by Denver Arts & Venues, the runway show celebrated Pride Month through fashion. The collections, titled “DCR Studios & DeMarcio: Creating the Glamor on...
It’s a new world for cannabis users in the Denver area: Getting high-quality cannabis delivered right to your door is no longer a pipe dream. Say hi to Lantern, the area’s newest cannabis delivery service that is now available across greater Denver (!!). Lantern combines a customer-first service with convenient at-home shopping from a wide variety of quality cannabis products and top local dispensaries. Then delivers those goods direct to doorsteps. Gone are the days of venturing to the dispensary to leave without the product you wanted – and of venturing into the elements to wait. And wait. And wait some more. Lantern makes it easy for any cannabis consumer to discover which products work for them, to find them at their price from their favorite local dispensaries, and without having to make the trip thanks to scheduled delivery.
If you go to a drag show hosted by Felony Misdemeanor (born Theariale St. Cyr Stallings), hang on tight to your boyfriend (or dad). The outrageous, hilarious, provocative stoner queen and unofficial Ivy Park spokesmodel is known for pushing audience members out of their comfort zone, whether it's pulling them up on stage for a lap dance or singling out the one cis-het man in the crowd to flirt with. The 47-year-old Misdemeanor has been seducing Denver audiences for almost twenty years, and has been doing drag for even longer.
DENVER (CBS4) – After 41 years, a beloved café in Denver is closing for good. Annie’s Cafe on Colfax Avenue is calling on friends to help them celebrate their last couple of weeks being open.
The Denver staple will close on Sunday, June 26.
The building was sold to an Indian bistro which plans to open sometime in September.
CADENZA, Denver’s newest monthly pop-up nightlife experience, combines music and fashion. Three local brands, Sliv Life, Killionaire and Rael Cohen Jewelry, will host pop-ups featuring an array of items from their collections at the first event of the series on June 18. Purchase tickets for CADENZA here. Produced by...
This year’s Juneteenth Music Festival will include several new additions to the festival line-up. The annual festival, which is traditionally held in Five Points, will once again be held on Welton Street, but will also include several block parties on nearby side streets.
Kroger recently approved the development of a 123,000-square foot Signature King Soopers store and Fuel Center on the east side of the new RidgeGate Parkway Couplet District in Lone Tree. The RidgeGate community is partnering with Regency Centers to build the grocery-anchored center that will serve thousands of existing and future residents of Douglas County.
If the Mayor of Flavortown said it, then it must be true. The state of Colorado is home to some pretty incredible eats, but you don't have my word for it - just ask Guy Fieri, one of the world's most famous foodies. Over the years, Guy has paid special...
GLENDALE, Colorado — An annual Colorado tradition is back this weekend. The Denver Greek Festival returns to its full form this weekend after being canceled in 2020 and transforming into a drive-thru festival in 2021. The 55th annual event takes place Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, on...
It’s never too early to be thinking about the next Denver Fashion Week (DFW). DFW is returning for the Fall 2022 season from November 12-20. In anticipation of Denver’s largest fashion showcase, there will be auditions for traditional and non-traditional male and female models ages 8-13 and 14+ with a strong runway presence to walk the DFW Fall ’22 runway.
