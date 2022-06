LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two Arkansans were sentenced to 28 years collectively on Tuesday for their involvement with a white supremacist group known as the New Aryan Empire. According to reports, 46-year-old Carey Mooney of Dover and 39-year-old Michael J. Roberts received their sentencings in connection to a number of activities that were "carried out" for the New Aryan Empire supremacy group.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO