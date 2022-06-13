CENSUS: Russell Springs, Jamestown gain citizens between 2020-2021

Neomie Jasper, of Russell Springs, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Fair Oaks Health and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. She was 96 years of age. Born March, 14, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Dora and Ina Coffey Wilson. Neomie quit school after second grade to work, doing her part in helping provide for a large family of thirteen. At the age of 18, she wed Cecil Jasper on August 24, 1944. They were married for 49 years and raised five children together, before Cecil’s passing in 1996. Neomie enjoyed sewing, especially piecing together quilt tops, and raising a garden. She was a member of the Main Street Church of God. Neomie was a person who always stayed busy throughout her life and never failed to keep an “exceptionally” clean house for as long as she was able to do so.
Comments / 0