Port Huron, MI

Port Huron gas prices among highest in Michigan

 2 days ago

A price of a gallon of gasoline in Michigan is up 18 cents over the past week. That according to...

WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
Jake Wells

Michigan could see gas rise to $8 a gallon

Photo of consumer pumping gasPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Currently the average gas price in Michigan is currently at a $5.04 per gallon, which is 20 cents higher than the national average gas price of 4.84. According to AAA Gas Prices, the highest average-priced county in Michigan is Wayne county, at $5.13.
Field & Stream

Michigan Deer License Sales See a Post-Pandemic Drop

The nationwide increase in hunting-license sales during the pandemic has been widely reported, and both the R3 community and state agencies have been hoping that the surge might lead to permanent increases in hunter numbers. The latest sales data from Michigan, however, is not exactly encouraging. Though it’s not all bad news either.
wcsx.com

These Michigan State Parks Will Take Your Breath Away

Michigan has claim to a range of beautiful parks and outdoor areas that are a major tourist attraction for Michiganders and those beyond the Mitten. It’s easy to find state parks, campgrounds and outdoor recreation areas throughout the state, which makes it simple to find summertime things to do in the state.
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices jump 18 cents, set another record

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan gas prices have jumped 18 cents in a week, according to AAA. A gallon of regular unleaded gas is now an average $5.22. A full 15-gallon tank currently costs an average of more than $78 to fill, AAA said. This is 87 cents more than...
wincountry.com

Thousands lose power as thunderstorms hit southwest Michigan Monday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO M/FM) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 838 customers in Kalamazoo County without power. The first thunderstorm moved...
Autoblog

Michigan becomes third state to legalize digital license plates

After California in 2018 and Arizona in 2019, Michigan is the third state to give the all-clear to digital license plates. A California company called Reviver makes what it calls its RPlate and RPlate Pro for all three states, the firm saying 10 more states are in the process of approving the units.
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News

Storms leave thousands without power in Michigan

Rain and storms that raced through parts of Michigan in two rounds late Monday and early Tuesday have moved out, and now heat will be the major weather story. The storms accompanied a warm front moving into the region, the National Weather Service said. Wind gusts near 70 mph were...
progressivegrocer.com

SpartanNash Acquires 3-Store Grocery Chain in Michigan

SpartanNash has closed a deal to purchase the Shop-N-Save Food Centers chain located in northwestern Michigan. The three stores in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington have been converted to SpartanNash’s Family Fare brand and all Shop-N-Save employees have been rolled into the SpartanNash family. “Shop-N-Save has been a successful family-owned...
