ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health Highlights: June 13, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EINYi_0g92iQ7W00

For some 911 calls, are mental health specialists the better choice? One American city's innovative approach to handling low-level 911 calls -- sending mental health professionals rather than police -- may have taken a bite out of crime. Read more

FDA seems to support Pfizer, Moderna COVID shots for youngest kids. Agency documents posted on Sunday said three doses of the Pfizer vaccine appear to help prevent illness in children under 5, judging by the level of virus-blocking antibodies the shots induced. On Friday, the FDA said Moderna’s COVID vaccine for children under 6 was also effective. A decision on use in this age group is expected this week. Read more

Vaping-linked lung injuries can leave long-term symptoms. A big proportion of patients continue to be wracked with breathing difficulty, brain fog and mood disorders a year after their initial diagnosis, new research shows. Read more

Human brains may be hotter than thought. Brain scans conducted on 40 people find that temperatures can reach feverish levels -- but it's all very healthy. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

What is neuropathy?

(WGHP) — Burning, tingling and numbness in your extremities is a painful thing. That’s a reality for people suffering from various types of neuropathy. Dr. Jim Caress, professor of neurology at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, discusses neuropathy and what people living with it can do. What is neuropathy? Neuropathy just means sickness or damage […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationAU

More than 100 Australian kids have had multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID. What should parents watch for?

One of the rare complications of COVID in children is an inflammatory illness called paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS-TS) that occurs in the weeks following the time of infection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease). It’s also been called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Two years on from the first reported cases of this complication, about 120 children have been diagnosed with it in Australia. Paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome is being actively monitored by a paediatric hospital surveillance system in Australia, called PAEDS, that includes eight children’s hospitals. PAEDS has estimated the syndrome affects roughly one in...
KIDS
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Crime#Brain Scans#American
MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between fibromyalgia and bipolar disorder?

Fibromyalgia is a condition that causes a person to experience chronic pain. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in mood. Research suggests that there may be an association between the two conditions. Having fibromyalgia is. with having an emotional or affective disorder, as well....
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

FDA Approves Use of Drug Viloxazine for ADHD in Adults: How it Works

Federal regulators have expanded the use of the drug viloxazine for use in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It’s the first novel non-stimulant treatment for adults with ADHD in 20 years. Experts say the medication will be most useful in adults who have addiction issues or can’t...
HEALTH
Greatist

Niacin for Depression: Is It a Legit Treatment?

If you have a niacin deficiency, depression is a possible side effect. But there’s no proof that taking niacin supplements can treat all types of depression. Different medical and life circumstances can cause depression — including not getting enough of the B vitamin niacin. But depression is a complex beast that can’t just be pinned on a niacin deficiency.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Main Cause of Multiple Sclerosis?

According to numerous studies, multiple sclerosis (MS) is a multifactorial disease with autoimmune, genetic, and environmental triggers. MS is an inflammatory, neurodegenerative and autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord constituting the central nervous system (CNS). Within the CNS, immune system dysfunction causes inflammation that damages the fatty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Depression and Physical Pain: Is There a Link?

Living with depression can take a toll on your mental health. Research suggests it can also affect you physically and lead to pain. Depression not only affects your mood but can also impact your physical health. The systems and hormones altered by depression can play a role in many physical responses — the most common is pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about endometriosis and dyschezia (painful bowel movements)

Dyschezia is a term used to describe painful bowel movements. Many conditions can cause dyschezia. It can be a symptom of endometriosis, a condition that affects females. Endometriosis happens when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. It can grow on the intestines and digestive system, causing pain during bowel movements.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

SSRIs vs. SNRIs for Treating Anxiety

SSRIs and SNRIs are antidepressants commonly used to treat anxiety. Here’s how they differ and what you can expect. Many people experience anxiety from time to time, and there are many strategies to find relief. But when anxiety begins to affect your day-to-day, more long-term solutions are needed. Antidepressant...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Expert answers about diabetic kidney disease treatment

Diabetes can lead to a range of complications, including diabetic kidney disease, which is also known as diabetic neuropathy. Diabetic kidney disease can lead to kidney failure, so it is important to treat it effectively. Doctors may treat the condition using medications, lifestyle adjustments, or a combination of these. Proper...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Metaflammation and Mental Health

Gut microbiome imbalance—dysbiosis, leaky gut—leads to a chronic, systemic inflammatory response (metaflammation). Neuroinflammation (leaky brain) is associated with cognitive decline and mental health disorders, including major depression. Major depression can present in 227 different combinations of symptoms, or endophenotypes. Simple laboratory tests for inflammation help inform more personalized...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Bias may play a role in underdiagnoses of prediabetes

The accurate diagnosis of prediabetes in the primary care setting might depend on a patient's age, BMI, gender, race and certain comorbidities, according to research being presented at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Prediabetes is reversible through medications and lifestyle changes, and a correct and...
ATLANTA, GA
WebMD

FDA OKS First Treatment for Hair-Loss Condition Alopecia

The FDA has approved the first treatment for alopecia areata, a sometimes disfiguring condition that can cause hair loss over the entire body, most noticeably patchy baldness on the head, sometimes including the loss of eyelashes and eyebrows. The oral drug, called Olumiant (baricitinib), blocks one or more more enzymes...
HAIR CARE
WebMD

Menopause and Heart Health

Lower estrogen levels and your personal health history pair up to present special challenges to your heart health at midlife. Here’s how menopause affects your heart, and what you can do about it. Cholesterol levels. Generally speaking, levels of LDL-cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) increase while HDL-cholesterol (“good” cholesterol) declines after...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Allure

The FDA Has Approved Olumiant for the Treatment of Alopecia Areata

On Monday, June 13, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its approval of Eli Lilly's oral tablet Olumiant (baricitinib) for the treatment of severe alopecia areata in adult patients. "Today's action marks the first FDA approval of a systemic treatment (i.e. treats the entire body rather than a specific location) for alopecia areata," the FDA wrote in a news release.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Survival Rate of Diabetic Ketoacidosis? DKA

Overall: 0.2%-2% Individuals under 40: 5%. Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) can develop when there is an imbalance in the body causing high blood sugar and low insulin levels that leads to an overload of ketones (a blood acid) due to the rapid breakdown of fats by the liver. DKA is a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy