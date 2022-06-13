Gloria Shaw, 77, Mountain Home (Kirby)

David Harold Keppen, born September 30, 1933 in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Harold and Lucinda Kroening Keppen, died Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas of congestive heart failure. David graduated from Elston High School in Michigan City, and in 1952 he married Janella Hart. The high...
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – IDrive Arkansas reported all lanes have been cleared on Highway 63 after fuel was spilled due to a traffic incident along the highway. The website reported the incident happened around 5 p.m., Wednesday about three miles north of Hardy. According to ArDOT, an 18-wheeler...
A Mountain Home man has been arrested following an investigation into reports of work being paid for and never completed.According to the probable cause affidavit deputies began looking into a case involving an elderly victim who paid to have multiple projects built by a builder on her property in Stone County and never received the services.
Paula Bodenhamer (left) with Ozark County University of Missouri Extension Council Chair Tate Stehle (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A Mountain Home woman, serving as the leader of the Dora 4-H Club, has received the organization’s highest honor among Missouri’s volunteers. Paula Bodenhamer was given the Frank Graham Leadership Award, created to recognize 4-H volunteers for hard work and dedication to youth in the Show Me State.
A former Mountain Home resident was able to take home a pair of gold medals at the recent USA Games of the Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida. Josh McGuire won in singles and doubles in Level 4 tennis. Evie Sandlin of Fayetteville was his doubles partner. This was the first...
SALESVILLE, Ar. – Baxter County deputies were called in to investigate a report involving two vehicles with one of the drivers firing shots at the other. Yesterday afternoon, June 14, the victim told police that he was driving to his residence when a white Toyota Camry came up behind him, driving very close behind him […]
One of Mountain Home’s American Legion junior baseball teams will be back on the road Wednesday. Alley-White heads to the Equity Bank Sports Complex for an outing with Harrison. The first pitch at Jack Williams Field is scheduled for 5:30.
Wild Wednesdays at Fred Berry Crooked Creek Nature Center at 851 Conservation Lane in Yellville are set. Wild Wednesdays youth program is designed to give parents and kids hands-on, active opportunities to learn, meet other kids and enjoy being outside. All programs are free of charge, no registration is required...
Baxter County, AR. – At the end of last month, information was out about counterfeit money that was popping up in Howell County, and now it appears that similar counterfeit bills are now showing up in circulation in Baxter County, AR. According to information from the Baxter County Sheriff’s...
The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted the boil water order for Newton County as of Wednesday morning at 10. The order for Parthenon Water Association had been in effect since May 25. The order affected customers served by the Gum Springs Road tank. A boil water order for part...
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community to watch out for counterfeit currency. The Sheriff’s Office says that counterfeit $10 bills and $100 bills have been passed among local businesses in Baxter County recently. Some of the bills have Russian words printed on the front and back, while others […]
Another benefit sporting event will be held this weekend. The Gamma House Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Golf Course with a rain date set for June 25. Registration and breakfast for the two-person scramble are set for 8 with the shotgun start an hour later....
West Plains, MO. – A West Plains woman was struck by a vehicle on June 13th, at roughly 9:40 am, leading to serious injuries. A 2018 Dodge Caravan was exiting a private drive to travel Eastbound on County Road KB, East of Highway K, when they struck a pedestrian. The Caravan was driven by Steven Lampone, 61 of Hartshorn.
The Mountain Home Water Department will be conducting water leak testing Tuesday night starting at 10. Customers in the area of the testing may experience intermittent water shut-off while tests are being conducted. Areas that may experience temporary loss of water service are around the Baxter Regional Medical Center and...
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony theft charge after investigators say he intentionally took advantage of an 87-year-old woman. According to court documents, the victim paid 46-year-old Robert Shane Daniel of Mountain Home a total of $19,200 for three projects that were never begun. Stone County...
A Baxter County man has been accused in circuit court of theft of property in a case involving an 87-year-old Stone County woman. According to a release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton began reviewing a case involving the woman from the Optimus community and a construction contractor identified as Robert S. Daniel, 46, of Mountain Home.
Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man has been charged with second-degree murder following an incident early Tuesday morning. Forty-two-year-old Brian Mathew Dunaway of Theodosia is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond until further order of the court. According to...
