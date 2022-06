Rather cool today with strong winds developing. Lingering isolated storms in the north and west. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and warmer before the chance of showers and storms returns for the weekend. Today’s h ighs in the Wind River and Bighorn basins will be in the low to mid 60s with the low 50s at Dubois. Today’s peak winds are projected to be in the upper 40s to near 50 mph for Dubois, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland and the upper 30s at Lander.

DUBOIS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO