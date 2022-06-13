ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

On Air Today: Quintana Stewart on COVID, Gun Violence, Monkeypox

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County health director Quintana Stewart offers...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

Orange County Deputies Rescue Siblings From Hillsborough Pond

Four Orange County law enforcement officers saved a seven-year-old boy and his 22-year-old sister from a pond behind the Moose Lodge in Hillsborough Sunday afternoon. Deputies initially responded to reports of a young child running down Highway 70 near Holiday Park Road at around 4:30 p.m. that day, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s office. Deputies Joseph Winecoff, Chad Boggs, Brian Cates and Corporal Jeff Jenkins responded to the call and located the two siblings in the pond. The sister was struggling to pull the boy, who is non-verbal and has other special needs, out of the water before Winecoff entered the pond and pulled them both out.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Coronavirus
County
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Crime & Safety
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough: Heat, Budget, Juneteenth Celebrations

Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, June 14th. She discussed the current heat wave, the town’s budget, Juneteenth celebrations and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Announces First Chief Equity and Human Rights Officer

Orange County leadership named Dr. Shameka Fairbanks as the county’s first Chief Equity and Human Rights Officer Monday afternoon. Fairbanks previously served as Health Equity Manager for the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission. County manager Bonnie Hammersley made Monday’s announcement. “Dr. Fairbanks is a highly accomplished professional...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Gun Violence#Covid
chapelboro.com

Structure Fire in Carrboro Displaces 17 Residents, Injures 1

Fire officials in Carrboro are investigating the cause of an apartment fire on Saturday night that left one resident injured and 17 displaced. The fire occurred at 101 Rock Haven Road, not far from Carrboro High School. Crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames emerging from a 14-unit apartment building.
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Children’s Hospital Highly Ranked Nationally for 14th Year Running

UNC Children’s in Chapel Hill received accolades Tuesday morning as one of the “Best Children’s Hospitals” in the nation. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospital” list ranked eight pediatric specialties of UNC Children’s – three of which were in the top 20. This includes 12th in the nation for pulmonology and lung surgery, 14th for diabetes and endocrinology and 20th for gastroenterology and GI surgery.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

CHCCS School Board Set for Safety Updates, SRO Program Discussion

While school safety has been at the forefront of national conversations in recent weeks, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools’ Board of Education is set to hold a discussion about school safety on Thursday that is years in the making. At the board’s upcoming meeting, officials will hear updates from a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Board Chair Deon Timne

Chair of the Chapel Hill-Carrbor City School Board Deon Timne spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, June 13th. He discussed school safety issues that will be the subject of the upcoming school board meeting. He also discussed end of school year and summer activities in CHCCS.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
chapelboro.com

Making a Splash: 5 Swimming Myths, Debunked

To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with Brighton McConnell and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with Goldfish...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy