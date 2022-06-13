On Air Today: Quintana Stewart on COVID, Gun Violence, Monkeypox

Four Orange County law enforcement officers saved a seven-year-old boy and his 22-year-old sister from a pond behind the Moose Lodge in Hillsborough Sunday afternoon. Deputies initially responded to reports of a young child running down Highway 70 near Holiday Park Road at around 4:30 p.m. that day, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s office. Deputies Joseph Winecoff, Chad Boggs, Brian Cates and Corporal Jeff Jenkins responded to the call and located the two siblings in the pond. The sister was struggling to pull the boy, who is non-verbal and has other special needs, out of the water before Winecoff entered the pond and pulled them both out.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO