ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Halftime,’ Ana de Armas’ ‘The Gray Man’ among summer’s top movies led by Latino and Spanish stars

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The summer movie scene is heating up thanks to some of Hollywood’s top Latino and Spanish stars.

Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz and Ana de Armas are only a few of the big names headlining a loaded lineup of thrillers, comedies and documentaries this season. And with plenty of options coming to theaters and streaming services, there’s something for everyone to look forward to.

The lively summer slate follows an awards season in which Latino-focused movies such as “Encanto” and “West Side Story” won coveted trophies at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Here are movies to get excited for between now and early August.

Halftime

Jenny from the Block is back on top in this aspirational documentary chronicling the Bronx-born Lopez’s prolific career while looking ahead to her next act.

But the film doesn’t just cover the high notes. It also explores the immense pressure and scrutiny Lopez faced as a superstar dancer, actress and singer — and how her talents came together in an unforgettable performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Known for songs such as “Waiting for Tonight” and “On the Floor,” Lopez has sold more than 75 million records, while her films, which include “Selena” and “The Wedding Planner,” have grossed over $3 billion combined.

“Halftime” fittingly made its world premiere in New York this week at the Tribeca Festival , and arrives June 14 on Netflix.

Father of the Bride

This Latino-led adaptation of the classic 1949 novel features the perfect marriage of icons, with Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan putting their own spins on the timeless story.

Garcia stars as the old-school, overprotective Billy, who struggles to accept that his daughter is getting married while dealing with troubles in his own relationship with Estefan’s Ingrid.

In addition to the veteran star power, “Father of the Bride” features one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars in Adria Arjona — daughter of singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona — who plays the bride Sofia. The Puerto Rican-born Arjona starred earlier this year in the Marvel movie “Morbius,” and next appears in the live-action “Star Wars” series “Andor.”

The new “Father of the Bride” comes more than seven decades after audiences fell in love with the original 1950 adaptation starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor.

It debuts June 16 on HBO Max.

Official Competition

The hype around this Spanish-Argentine comedy is no joke after it earned rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival last year.

Banderas and Cruz teamed up to lead the Spanish-language movie about a group of filmmakers enlisted by a billionaire to create an instant-classic flick.

The film’s American release comes shortly after Cruz received an Oscar nomination for the Spanish thriller “Parallel Mothers.”

“Official Competition” makes its U.S. premiere Tuesday at the Tribeca Festival before hitting theaters on June 17.

The Gray Man

Fresh off a scene-stealing turn in last fall’s James Bond epic “No Time to Die,” the Cuban-born De Armas is back in action with another exhilarating thriller.

De Armas stars alongside fellow action heroes Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in “The Gray Man,” which centers on a former CIA mercenary who becomes his agency’s target after discovering a dark secret.

“The Gray Man” marks the latest high-profile role for De Armas, who previously worked with Gosling on 2017′s “Blade Runner 2049″ before earning a Golden Globe nomination for the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.”

Directed by Marvel veterans Joe and Anthony Russo, “The Gray Man” arrives in limited theaters on July 15 and streams on Netflix on July 22.

Bed Rest

The versatile Melissa Barrera adds to her building horror resumé with this freaky flick about a pregnant woman who witnesses paranormal phenomena in her home as she nears childbirth.

Barrera starred earlier this year in the fifth “Scream” slasher movie after striking a chord with audiences as one of the leads of the Manhattan-set movie musical “In the Heights” last summer.

The 31-year-old actress from Monterrey, who studied at NYU, previously starred on the Starz drama series “Vida.”

“Bed Rest” creeps into theaters on July 15.

Bullet Train

The chart-topping, Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny is now approaching movie superstardom at blazing speed, thanks in large part to “Bullet Train.”

The Puerto Rican artist has a supporting role in the Sony action-thriller but must have impressed with his performance — he’s since booked the title role in the studio’s “El Muerto,” which will make him the first Latino actor to lead a Marvel movie.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, appears alongside Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train,” which follows assassins competing to complete their missions aboard a zooming locomotive.

It zooms into movie theaters on Aug. 5.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Tracy
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Ricardo Arjona
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Andy Garcia
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Ryan Gosling
Variety

Jennifer Hudson EGOTs With Tony Win for Producing ‘A Strange Loop’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson has achieved the rarified status of EGOT with her Tony win for producing “A Strange Loop.” The awards gauntlet lingo of “EGOT” refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment. Notable figures who have netted wins across all four awards bodies include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg. Only 16 individuals in history had achieved an EGOT in competitive categories ahead of tonight’s Tony Awards. Now, Hudson is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It’s there in her music, like the 2014 single “Same Girl,” the radio sensation “I’m Real” with Ja Rule and her signature bop “Jenny From the Block.” In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: “No matter where I go, I know where I came from.” It’s also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like “Maid in Manhattan,” “Second Act” and, most recently, “Marry Me.” So the prospect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gray Man#Film Star#Latino#Spanish#Oscars#Bride#Adaptatio
Vogue Magazine

33 Thoughts I Had About Halftime, Netflix’s New Jennifer Lopez Documentary

J.Lo’s public presence has been a fascinating mystery to me ever since I was old enough to buy my first copy of Us Weekly. How does she perform so spectacularly? How does she choose which romantic comedy to star in? How on earth does she manage to make a relationship with Ben Affleck look that compelling over the span of multiple years and two engagements?
MOVIES
Variety

‘Entertainment Tonight’ Anchors Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Host This Year’s Daytime Emmys

Click here to read the full article. The Daytime Emmys will feature new hosts this year, but the ceremony is still keeping it inside the CBS universe. “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. They take over for “The Talk” panelist Sheryl Underwood has previously hosted the show the most in recent years — either by herself, with her “Talk” co-stars, or with Mario Lopez. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences jointly announced the hosts on Monday morning with CBS. Turner (who also hosts...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

How Elvis Presley Achieved Movie Stardom & the Challenges He Faced

The life and career of the legendary Rock ’n Roll icon Elvis Presley has long been hugely influential within musical culture and even forty-five years since his death, he has a strong following worldwide; the members of which continue to hold the torch for his material and on-off stage persona. Naturally, his output has even stretched to influence filmmakers to this very day including writer/director Baz Luhrmann whose biopic on the legend is being released in theaters June 24. Starring Austin Butler in the titular role with Tom Hanks in a key supporting role, it promises to be another fascinating look into the man’s life and relationships with those around him. However, this is not the first time Elvis has been depicted biographically on screen.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

New this week: J.Lo doc, ‘Martin’ reunion and ‘Spiderhead’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The streamers have an embarrassment of riches to offer film fans this week, starting with a few charming highlights from this year’s Sundance Film Festival: “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” debuts on Hulu on June 17, and “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” starts streaming on Apple TV+ Friday as well. “Cha Cha” looks at post-grad malaise from the eyes of 22-year-old Andrew (played by writer-director Cooper Raiff), who strikes up a friendship with a single mom (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter (Vanessa Burghardt) while working as a bar-mitzvah party starter. “Leo Grande” focuses on a character in a different stage of life: Emma Thompson plays a 50-something widow and retired teacher who hires a handsome young sex worker to (played by breakout Daryl McCormack) to break her out of her funk. It is much sweeter than it might sound.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Adria Arjona: 5 Things To Know About The Star Of The ‘Father Of The Bride’ Remake

Adria Arjona, 30, stars in Warner Bros’ Father of the Bride remake. She plays Sofia, a Cuban-American who is getting married much to the chagrin of her father Billy, played by Andy Garcia. To complicate things, Billy is getting a divorce from his wife Ingrid, played by Gloria Estefan. The film, which comes out June 16 on HBO Max, tells a similar story to that of the 1991 film, which starred Kimberly Williams as the bride and Steve Martin and Diane Keaton as her parents.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals Behind-Scenes Secret About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler

While helping to promote the upcoming biopic “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough shared a behind-the-scenes secret about Austin Butler. While speaking about the actor, who plays Elvis Presley in the film, Riley Keough shared, “One of the most remarkable parts to me about ‘Elvis that people may not know (because he’s done such an fantastic job) is that Austin Butler is singing all of the early Elvis vocals himself.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy