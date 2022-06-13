Saints beat Rochester

(Undated) -- The 2022 Minnesota High School State Baseball Tournament continues in four classes at various sites throughout the state today. The tourney will run through Friday, concluding with the state title games at Target Field. Farmington is back to defend its 2021 championship in Class 4-A and won in...
WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers defeated the Rochester Honkers, 7-4. The Stingers rode the momentum of their high-scoring first inning and never gave the lead back. In the first, they were able to jump out to a four-run lead thanks to a string of base hits. The first run crossed home plate thanks to a Joey Walls single to right field. Josh Fitzgerald closed the scoring with an RBI single of his own in his first game back in Willmar.
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota United beat S-C Paderborn 4-3 in an international friendly at Allianz Field on Saturday. Bakaye Dibassy and Jacori Hayes both scored in the first half, while Luis Amarilla and Aziel Jackson each had a goal in the second. The win does not affect the Loons' M-L-S record. Minnesota returns to M-L-S play this upcoming Sunday against New England.
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is giving mixed reviews to the gun safety agreement announced by U-S Senate leaders over the weekend. Caucus spokesman Rob Doar (DOOR) says the group is glad we’re focusing on areas everyone can agree on – like school security and mental health resources. It questions any “red flag” orders that treat the firearm as the issue instead of helping the individual. Doar says giving authorities more time for background checks on gun buyers under the age of 21 could result in lawful gun owners getting “caught up in the middle of it.”
..The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .With a mostly dry forecast ahead river levels will continue to fall. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...
(St. Paul, MN) -- A man who has admitted to shooting at a car with kids inside is getting no jail time. Three bullets were fired into the driver's side and back of a red Denali last August. Court records show 19-year-old Jacob Gunn was charged with drive-by shooting and assault with a dangerous weapon. Gun pled guilty and took a plea deal that kept him out of jail. Gunn will serve 120 days of house arrest and probation, with his felony reduced to a misdemeanor with successful completion of his sentence.
