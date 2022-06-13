Saints beat Rochester

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is giving mixed reviews to the gun safety agreement announced by U-S Senate leaders over the weekend. Caucus spokesman Rob Doar (DOOR) says the group is glad we’re focusing on areas everyone can agree on – like school security and mental health resources. It questions any “red flag” orders that treat the firearm as the issue instead of helping the individual. Doar says giving authorities more time for background checks on gun buyers under the age of 21 could result in lawful gun owners getting “caught up in the middle of it.”

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO