ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian-Pilot

A free ride at the Oceanfront: Shuttle service to launch at no cost to passengers

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Tired of sitting in traffic or looking for a parking spot at the Oceanfront? Starting this week, you have another option — and it’s free.

Freebee shuttle service will launch Wednesday in the resort area. Rides will be offered up to 42nd Street, as far south as General Booth Boulevard and west to Birdneck Road.

The City Council approved the pilot program earlier this year to help move people around the beach and give businesses a boost. Virginia Beach is footing the bill: It cost more than a half-million dollars for the one-year contract.

“It’s going to do amazing,” said driver Becca Brown, 32. She’s a Virginia Beach native who worked for Freebee in Florida. She recently moved back home and landed another job with the company.

“I like meeting new people,” Brown said. “You’re kind of like their tour guide.”

Freebee calls their drivers “community ambassadors.”

“We like them to welcome people aboard, provide local information and knowledge of local events,” John Janusz, a development director for the Florida-based company, which operates in 25 other locations.

Besides being free, part of the allure with Freebee is the snazzy ride. A fleet of five electric Tesla Model X vehicles will be used in Virginia Beach. They feature leather interiors with falcon wing doors that lift above the car.

Brown compared it to the DeLorean time machine in the 1985 movie “Back to the Future.”

Each vehicle can hold up to five passengers, in addition to the driver. The third row seat folds down and there’s room behind for beach chairs. Freebee is a ride-share service, so more than one group of passengers may be in a car at one time.

It’s designed to help businesses by delivering customers to their front door.

“One of our main purposes is to connect people to places,” Janusz said. “The less time people spend in traffic, the more time they spend shopping or eating at restaurants.”

Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To book a ride, download the Freebee app, call 855-918-3733 or flag down a driver.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

Comments / 2

Related
13News Now

Free ride share program coming to Virginia Beach Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting Friday, people in Virginia Beach will have a new, free public transportation option to take them around the city's resort area. The city of Virginia Beach will pay $550,000 to bring five Tesla Model X's from the Freebee ride share fleet to Virginia Beach for a year, the city said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation is hosting its first Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Allen Fabijan and Nicholas Cleanthes from Blue Pete’s Restaurant joined us to preview the big event and Nicholas made Mahi Imperial and Oysters Rockefeller. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Virginia Gentlemen Foundation. October...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Service#Oceanfront#A Free Ride#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Traffic#The City Council#Falcon
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

Opening in Virginia Beach this June after a nearly $29 million renovation, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center’s South Building will feature new animals, including a giant Pacific octopus, chocolate chip sea stars, and an array of jellyfish, plus a moon jelly touch pool. Interactive exhibits highlight why cuttlefish are the magicians of the sea, how disco clams produce light, and more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
13News Now

10 fire crews respond to Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire at a Virginia Beach business sent neighboring owners into a panic and to the rescue on Tuesday morning. The fire damaged two businesses at Gibson Plaza, in the 3900 block of Holland Road. The Virginia Beach Fire Department tweeted that 10 units responded to the fire.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Ash Jurberg

The Norfolk woman giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a woman from Norfolk and her history of charitable giving.
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point Road shooting

Police have released photos of who they believe to be the suspect in the shooting. Read more: https://bit.ly/3b40CD7. Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point …. One-on-one with Washington Commanders Quarterback …. HRT holds public workshop on light rail expansion. Hampton Roads schools update student athlete cardiac …. Taylor...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Beach economic development director is finalist for Oregon job

Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager and Director of Economic Development Taylor Adams is one of three finalists to be the next city manager in Salem, Oregon. Adams has worked for the city of Virginia Beach since 2015 and became deputy city manager in 2021. He heads up the city’s economic development department, and also has responsibility for the city’s convention and visitors bureau and community development. He has been instrumental in several expansion announcements in Virginia Beach, including a $15.8 million investment from Acoustical Sheetmetal Co. to expand its Virginia Beach complex and create 200 jobs and Premium PPE’s $5.3 million expansion creating 180 jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy