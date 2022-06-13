ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shares simple audio track you can play if you feel uncomfortable during an Uber ride

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A TikTok user has shared a video designed to make women feel safer in the back of an Uber or a Taxi.

The clip, uploaded by Amber Nicolette, features a fake message designed to appear like a phone call. By playing the message on speaker and responding to the video, Nicolette hopes it can be used by women who find themselves in uncomfortable situations.

The message, which has been edited to resemble a phone call, is from the perspective of a concerned friend checking up on the person playing the video.

The footage has been viewed more than 20,000 times, and received more than 2,000 likes.

“If you feel uncomfortable in an Uber or ride, play this!” the clip is captioned.

@ambernicolettte

Save this and play whenever you feel uncomfortable in a ride! #fypシ #foryou #uber #ride #ambernicolettte #xyzbca#voiceeffects

Amber also provides directions with how to respond during the silent sections of the video.

Enough time is given between each section of the video in order for people to reply naturally. The questions people are called to answer include how long they’ll be before arriving and what colour car they’ll be turning up in.

The clip has been received well by users, with one asking if Amber could also make a clip which could be used for women when they are walking home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baiwH_0g92i7gC00

It comes after Uber announced it had taken new steps to ensure the safety of its riders last year.

The ride-hailing app launched new technology that detects if a driver is taking an unusual route, making prolonged stops, or finishing the journey in a different location to the destination.

If any of these things are noticed, the technology will alert the rider and driver, checking that they are okay.

Comments / 9

K.Sum
2d ago

All the Uber drivers just heard this. The Uber driver laughs and tells the rider he's heard that pre recorded message already 3 times that day. Lol.

Reply(1)
11
Ray De Leon
2d ago

lol. I'm an Uber driver once in awhile. gas prices to high. but I think as a passenger feel more uncomfortable not having a car.

Reply
2
Peter Goodman
2d ago

oh cool...so it looks like people care about you, but don't exist.

Reply
6
Indy100

If you can spot the hidden tiger in this optical illusion you are in the top 1 per cent

Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake a look:Found it yet?If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and...
SCIENCE
