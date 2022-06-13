Woman shares simple audio track you can play if you feel uncomfortable during an Uber ride

A TikTok user has shared a video designed to make women feel safer in the back of an Uber or a Taxi.

The clip, uploaded by Amber Nicolette, features a fake message designed to appear like a phone call. By playing the message on speaker and responding to the video, Nicolette hopes it can be used by women who find themselves in uncomfortable situations.

The message, which has been edited to resemble a phone call, is from the perspective of a concerned friend checking up on the person playing the video.

The footage has been viewed more than 20,000 times, and received more than 2,000 likes.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“If you feel uncomfortable in an Uber or ride, play this!” the clip is captioned.

@ambernicolettte Save this and play whenever you feel uncomfortable in a ride! #fypシ #foryou #uber #ride #ambernicolettte #xyzbca#voiceeffects

Amber also provides directions with how to respond during the silent sections of the video.

Enough time is given between each section of the video in order for people to reply naturally. The questions people are called to answer include how long they’ll be before arriving and what colour car they’ll be turning up in.

The clip has been received well by users, with one asking if Amber could also make a clip which could be used for women when they are walking home.

It comes after Uber announced it had taken new steps to ensure the safety of its riders last year.

The ride-hailing app launched new technology that detects if a driver is taking an unusual route, making prolonged stops, or finishing the journey in a different location to the destination.

If any of these things are noticed, the technology will alert the rider and driver, checking that they are okay.

H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.