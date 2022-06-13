Our Towns Calendar: 6/13

Berkey

● Secor Metropark program: 10001 W. Central Ave.; A Greener Yard: Foundation Shrubs and Trees (adults 18+) 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Secor Room, learn practical ways to make your home and garden healthier for you and the environment. Program topics include organic lawn care, landscaping with native plants, reducing the use of single use plastics, composting, and more. Please dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear, no flip-flops. Rain or shine. Cost: $3. Register: 419-407-9700.

Bowling Green

● Carter Historic Farm programs: 18331 Carter Rd.; Cucurbits (adults) 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, learn everything you need to know to grow squash, cucumbers, and melons, which pests to look out for, and the available sustainable management options for control. Historic Scavenger Hunt (adults/​families) 1-4 p.m. June 25 (rescheduled from May 21). Groups will go on a scavenger hunt to find old fashioned items using modern clues. Winners will receive a prize. Refreshments will be provided. Limit 4 people per group, must register. Register, 419-353-1897.

Fremont

● Birchard Public Library programs: 423 Croghan St.; Monday Evening Activities - Cupcake liner fish craft. Puzzler’s Guild (adults) 2-4 p.m. Monday. Beehive Yourself: Helping and Keeping Bees, 6:30 p.m. Monday, beekeeping basics with Sandusky River Valley Beekeeping Association. Oceans of Possibilities Reading Challenge 3 p.m. Tuesdays, this week Back to the Wild: Live Animals. Tween/​Teen Adopt-an-Octopus Craft, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, sew your own octopus from a pair of garden gloves. Third Thursday Movie (adults) 1:30 p.m. Thursday, character Hercule Poirot in this 2022 release set in Egypt. LEGO Challenge (kindergarten through grades 6) 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Teen Crafts - Edible Water Bottles, 6 p.m. Thursday. Drop-in Craft Stations, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, salt painting jellyfish. Register, 419-334-7101 or birchard.lib.oh.us .

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Public Library program: 100 N. Webster St.; Oceans of Possibilities Reading Challenge (all ages) Mondays through July 31 .Foodies Night (adults) 6:30 p.m. Monday, prepare a summer recipe and bring to share. Register/​details, 419-637-2173.

Grand Rapids

● Music on the Canal at Providence Metropark, Historic Area, 13200 S. River Rd., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Special canal boat rides provide you with stories of how music shaped canal life as well as stories of the canal told through song, explore the Ludwig Mill and other areas this park and hear period music performed, and stop at the craft table to make your own musical instrument. Minors must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program. Cost: $7. Register, 419-407-9700.

Holland

● Holland Branch Library programs, 1032 S. McCord Rd.; Amazing Animal Adaptations - with the Toledo Zoo (ages 6-10) 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Community Room B, explore amazing animal adaptations, uncover what makes different animals unique, and create a new fictional animal. Cards and Coffee (adults) 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Community Room A and B, enjoy a cup of coffee while playing euchre, bridge, pinochle, and more. Register/​details, 419-259-5240.

● Make Waves Kids Summer Blast at Strawberry Acres Park, 950 S. McCord Rd., 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Themed games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more.

Maumee

● Maumee Branch Library program, 501 River Rd.; Prohibition in Toledo (adults) 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Auditorium, Tedd Long, chief storyteller at holytoledohistory.com will take us back to the era of Prohibition in the Glass City with tales of gangsters, gamblers, bootleggers, and speakeasies. Register, 419-259-5360.

● Side Cut Metropark program: 1025 W. River Rd.; Inclusive Canoeing, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, a one-hour program of beginner friendly activities, cost $4. Register, 419-407-9700.

Michigan

● The John Tyner Chorale’s Spring Concert “Unclouded Day” Songs of Inspiration at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, 210 S. Monroe St., Monroe, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free and open to the public. For details, 734-735-4282.

● Monroe Senior Citizens Center programs: 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe; Euchre on Tuesdays 11 a.m. Join us to watch the Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Health Odyssey with ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, 11:30 a.m. lunch, program noon June 23, reservations required. Monroe Center Book Club, 1:30 p.m. June 23, The Women of the Copper Country by Mary Dorla Russell. Register/​details: 734-241-0404.

Oregon

● Oregon Branch Library programs: 3340 Dustin Rd.; Summer Potlucks, 4:30 p.m. Monday, bring a side dish, hamburgers and hot dogs provided. Register, 419-698-7078.

● Rita’s Soups feeding program for residents in the Oregon and East Toledo areas at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 798 S. Coy Rd., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Three varieties of soup offered along with crackers or bread, and a beverage. A free-will offering accepted from those wishing to contribute to this program and its future success. Information: 419-691-9400.

Perrysburg

● Woodlands Summer Lunchtime Concert Series at Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St., noon-1 p.m. Wednesday​ with performance by Jake Pilewski and Jon Roth. Concerts are Wednesdays, through Aug. 31. Covered shelter area offers picnic tables and a shady place to enjoy lunch. Pack a lunch. For more information: Main ART-ery at mainarteryinfo@gmail.com or visit mainart-ery.com .

● W.W. Knight Nature Preserve programs: 29530 White Rd.; Paddle the Pond, 4-7:30 p.m. Monday, hop in a canoe or kayak, perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. No registration required. Details: wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.

● Stamp Collectors Club of Toledo meeting at the Perrysburg Masonic Building, 590 E. South Boundary, gather at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday. Guests are welcome. For details, 419-367-9307.

Rossford

● Rossford Library Summer Concert Series, on the lawn at 720 Dixie Hwy., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday with performance by the Bradberries, an ultimate good time party band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Rain or shine, if rain it will be moved indoors. Free.

Swanton

● Wiregrass Lake Metropark programs, 201 N. Eber Rd.; Adventure Kids Club: Kayaking (ages 8-12) 9 a.m.-noon June 21 or Junior Adventure Kids Club (ages 5-7) 1-2:30 p.m. June 21, Wiregrass Meadow Hawk Shelter, program teaches adventurers kayaking basics and gives them the opportunity to hone their skills with friendly competition games, this monthly drop-off program travels to different parks with new adventures and experiences at each program. A snack will be served. Cost: $25 and junior, $15. Register, 419-407-9700.

Sylvania

● Sylvania Branch Library program, 6749 Monroe St.; Intermediate Genealogy (adults) 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Community Room A and B, learn resources and techniques beyond the basics. Presented by the Local History and Genealogy Department. Registration/​details, 419-882-2089.

Toledo

● Star Struck: Solar Viewing at Wildwood Metropark (meet in parking lot 7 near playground), 5100 W. Central Ave., noon-2 p.m. Friday. Explore the star of the solar system, the sun, and a special solar viewing session of star struck. Free family-friendly activities. We’ll have telescopes equipped with filters for solar viewing. Viewers may come and go as they please any time during the designated time frame. Minors must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program. No registration required.

● Juneteenth Toledo Community Health Wellness and Fatherhood Fair at 1010 Dorr St.., noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Health screenings, performances, and vendors.

● The Toledo Polish Genealogical Society meeting at St. Michael’s School Hall, 420 Sandusky St., 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Open library and time for research. Public is welcome. There will be no meetings in July and August. Details: toledopgs.com .

● SAME Table event by SAME Cafe Toledo, Promenade Park, 400 Water St., 5:30 p.m. June 23. You will enjoy delicious food from Chef Carrie Shores, local beer and wine, while make a difference in your community. Benefits the mission to serve everyone a delicious healthy meal, regardless of ability to pay. Tickets: $50, pay what you can or volunteer in exchange for a ticket. Admission includes all food and beverages. Attire: Fancy or Casual (everyone is welcome). For tickets, eventbrite.com .

● 2022 Danny Celian Memorial Golf Tournament event by the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo at Heather Downs Country Club, 3910 Heatherdowns Blvd., 8 a.m. June 25. Golf, prizes, games, food, and more. Golf ball drone drop (single ball $5 or 5 balls for $20). Golfers will enjoy 18 holes followed by lunch and an awards ceremony. Cost: $80 per golfer or $320 per foursome. Details: www.dsagt.org/golf.html .

● Walbridge Park Summer Concert Series, Walbridge Park Gazebo, 2761 Broadway St., 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through July 28. Performance this week by Barile, May, and Leinenkugel.

● Nature at Night: Strawberry Moon at the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Drive, 9-10 p.m. Tuesday. Walk under the Strawberry Moon, rain or shine, minors must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program, cost $3. Register, 419-407-9810.

● History Happy Hour: Sailor Songs at in front of the historic Col. James M. Schoomaker museum ship, 1701 Front St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Featuring musician Lee Murdock. Tickets: $30 for members and $35 for non-members, includes light snacks and specialty cocktails (beer, wine, and soft drinks also available) and can be purchased at Eventbrite . Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chair and/​or blankets. Rain or shine, but if rain it will be moved inside the museum.

● Central Catholic High School offering Science Camp for grades 3-5, 2550 Cherry St., 9-11 a.m. June 20-23. Students will explore different content from the following disciplines: art, chemistry, ecology, environmental science, and physics. They will be hands on collecting data, creating, doing, learning, making, and observing. Cost: $50. Register at centralcatholic.org .

● Historical Tours of the Manor House, Wildwood Main Entrance, 5100 W. Central Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and Sunday. Register, 419-407-9700.

● Toledo Heights Branch Library programs, 423 Shasta Drive; WOW Marble Machines - Imagination Station Workshop on Wheels (ages 6-10), 2-3 p.m. Monday, Upstairs Community Room, turn funnels, tubes, clothespins and dowel rods into a creative marble run and change the motion of a marble through zig zags, twists, turns and loops. Register, 419-259-5220.

● Lagrange Branch Library program, 3422 Lagrange St.; Zumba for Teens - with Elaina Hernandez (ages 11-17) 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Community Room, fitness fun and great music, try the dance workout that incorporates different Latin and Hip-Hop styles. Register/​details, 419-259-5280.

● Washington Branch Library program, 5560 Harvest Lane; Photography: Developing Your Artist’s Eye - with Ellen Loeffler-Kalinoski (ages 11-17) 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Community Room A, bring your phone or camera to the library and learn from local photographer. Details/​register, 419-259-5330.

● Locke Branch Library program: 703 Miami St.; Origami Palooza (ages 11-17) 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, make a crane, frog or even a Pokemon character completely out of paper. Video tutorials and instruction books provided. Registration/​details, 419-259-5310.

● Mott Branch Library program: 1010 Dorr St.; A Thousand Words: Linking Writing to Photography (adults) 6-7 p.m. Wednesday Community Room B, this workshop explores the connection between the pictures we take and the words we write, presented by Owens Community College. Registration/​details, 419-259-5230.

● Point Place Branch Library program: 2727 117th St.; Teen Lemonade Lounge (ages 11-17) 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Large Community Room, come for the Lemonade, stay for the games, books, and activates. It’s something different each week. Registration/​details, 419-259-5390.

● Sensory-Friendly Days at the Manor House at Wildwood Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave., all ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, created to serve those who may be overstimulated by visiting on an open tour day. There is a small, two-person elevator available for use most days. Noise-cancelling headphones and fidgets are available. No registration required. If tour groups include 10 guests or more, contact Nick Dian, 419-407-9789 to schedule a group tour.

● Toledo-Lucas County Public Library programs, Main Library, 325 Michigan St.; Glovation Circus, 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Large Glass Community Room, a circus show, featuring interactive entertainment for all ages. Registration/​details, 419-259-5200.

● West Toledo Branch Library program: 1320 Sylvania Ave.; Learn How to Podcast (adults) 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Auditorium, learn how to record and publish your own podcasts through this overview of equipment, software, and hosting platforms. This program is taught by a faculty member of Owens Community College. Register/​details, 419-259-5290.

Waterville

● Waterville Branch Library program, 800 Michigan Ave.; Reading Buddies (ages 6-10) 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, Community Room A&B, one-on-one reading sessions. Register, 419-878-3055.

Whitehouse

● Oak Openings Preserve program, 5402 Wilkins Rd.; Oak Openings Wildflower Walk (adults and 12+) 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mallard Lake Parking, led by naturalist, discover what spring and early summer wildflowers carpet Oak Openings trails as the season progresses. Register, 419-407-9700.

● Whitehouse Library programs, 10651 Waterville St.; Summer Reading program, through July 31. ​Details: 419-877-9088 or email whouselibrary@gmail.com .

Support Groups

● Calvary Church Completely Free (addiction and recovery) support group, 1360 Conant St., Maumee; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Room 104A. Details, 419-893-2171.

● Toledo Area Ostomy Support Group, Westside Community Church, 6109 W. Bancroft St., 2-4 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month. Details: 419-291-4634.

● Prostate Cancer Support Group at St. Anne Hospital, third floor conference room, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. fourth Monday of every month. For details call, Roger, 419-346-2753 or Ernie, 419-344-9830.