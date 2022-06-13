ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Our Towns Calendar: 6/13

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1Q5X_0g92i2GZ00

Berkey

Secor Metropark program: 10001 W. Central Ave.; A Greener Yard: Foundation Shrubs and Trees (adults 18+) 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Secor Room, learn practical ways to make your home and garden healthier for you and the environment. Program topics include organic lawn care, landscaping with native plants, reducing the use of single use plastics, composting, and more. Please dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear, no flip-flops. Rain or shine. Cost: $3. Register: 419-407-9700.

Bowling Green

Carter Historic Farm programs: 18331 Carter Rd.; Cucurbits (adults) 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, learn everything you need to know to grow squash, cucumbers, and melons, which pests to look out for, and the available sustainable management options for control. Historic Scavenger Hunt (adults/​families) 1-4 p.m. June 25 (rescheduled from May 21). Groups will go on a scavenger hunt to find old fashioned items using modern clues. Winners will receive a prize. Refreshments will be provided. Limit 4 people per group, must register. Register, 419-353-1897.

Fremont

Birchard Public Library programs: 423 Croghan St.; Monday Evening Activities - Cupcake liner fish craft. Puzzler’s Guild (adults) 2-4 p.m. Monday. Beehive Yourself: Helping and Keeping Bees, 6:30 p.m. Monday, beekeeping basics with Sandusky River Valley Beekeeping Association. Oceans of Possibilities Reading Challenge 3 p.m. Tuesdays, this week Back to the Wild: Live Animals. Tween/​Teen Adopt-an-Octopus Craft, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, sew your own octopus from a pair of garden gloves. Third Thursday Movie (adults) 1:30 p.m. Thursday, character Hercule Poirot in this 2022 release set in Egypt. LEGO Challenge (kindergarten through grades 6) 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Teen Crafts - Edible Water Bottles, 6 p.m. Thursday. Drop-in Craft Stations, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, salt painting jellyfish. Register, 419-334-7101 or birchard.lib.oh.us .

Gibsonburg

Gibsonburg Public Library program: 100 N. Webster St.; Oceans of Possibilities Reading Challenge (all ages) Mondays through July 31 .Foodies Night (adults) 6:30 p.m. Monday, prepare a summer recipe and bring to share. Register/​details, 419-637-2173.

Grand Rapids

Music on the Canal at Providence Metropark, Historic Area, 13200 S. River Rd., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Special canal boat rides provide you with stories of how music shaped canal life as well as stories of the canal told through song, explore the Ludwig Mill and other areas this park and hear period music performed, and stop at the craft table to make your own musical instrument. Minors must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program. Cost: $7. Register, 419-407-9700.

Holland

Holland Branch Library programs, 1032 S. McCord Rd.; Amazing Animal Adaptations - with the Toledo Zoo (ages 6-10) 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Community Room B, explore amazing animal adaptations, uncover what makes different animals unique, and create a new fictional animal. Cards and Coffee (adults) 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Community Room A and B, enjoy a cup of coffee while playing euchre, bridge, pinochle, and more. Register/​details, 419-259-5240.

Make Waves Kids Summer Blast at Strawberry Acres Park, 950 S. McCord Rd., 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Themed games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more.

Maumee

Maumee Branch Library program, 501 River Rd.; Prohibition in Toledo (adults) 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Auditorium, Tedd Long, chief storyteller at holytoledohistory.com will take us back to the era of Prohibition in the Glass City with tales of gangsters, gamblers, bootleggers, and speakeasies. Register, 419-259-5360.

Side Cut Metropark program: 1025 W. River Rd.; Inclusive Canoeing, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, a one-hour program of beginner friendly activities, cost $4. Register, 419-407-9700.

Michigan

The John Tyner Chorale’s Spring Concert “Unclouded Day” Songs of Inspiration at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, 210 S. Monroe St., Monroe, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free and open to the public. For details, 734-735-4282.

Monroe Senior Citizens Center programs: 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe; Euchre on Tuesdays 11 a.m. Join us to watch the Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Health Odyssey with ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, 11:30 a.m. lunch, program noon June 23, reservations required. Monroe Center Book Club, 1:30 p.m. June 23, The Women of the Copper Country by Mary Dorla Russell. Register/​details: 734-241-0404.

Oregon

Oregon Branch Library programs: 3340 Dustin Rd.; Summer Potlucks, 4:30 p.m. Monday, bring a side dish, hamburgers and hot dogs provided. Register, 419-698-7078.

Rita’s Soups feeding program for residents in the Oregon and East Toledo areas at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 798 S. Coy Rd., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Three varieties of soup offered along with crackers or bread, and a beverage. A free-will offering accepted from those wishing to contribute to this program and its future success. Information: 419-691-9400.

Perrysburg

Woodlands Summer Lunchtime Concert Series at Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St., noon-1 p.m. Wednesday​ with performance by Jake Pilewski and Jon Roth. Concerts are Wednesdays, through Aug. 31. Covered shelter area offers picnic tables and a shady place to enjoy lunch. Pack a lunch. For more information: Main ART-ery at mainarteryinfo@gmail.com or visit mainart-ery.com .

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve programs: 29530 White Rd.; Paddle the Pond, 4-7:30 p.m. Monday, hop in a canoe or kayak, perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. No registration required. Details: wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.

Stamp Collectors Club of Toledo meeting at the Perrysburg Masonic Building, 590 E. South Boundary, gather at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday. Guests are welcome. For details, 419-367-9307.

Rossford

Rossford Library Summer Concert Series, on the lawn at 720 Dixie Hwy., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday with performance by the Bradberries, an ultimate good time party band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Rain or shine, if rain it will be moved indoors. Free.

Swanton

Wiregrass Lake Metropark programs, 201 N. Eber Rd.; Adventure Kids Club: Kayaking (ages 8-12) 9 a.m.-noon June 21 or Junior Adventure Kids Club (ages 5-7) 1-2:30 p.m. June 21, Wiregrass Meadow Hawk Shelter, program teaches adventurers kayaking basics and gives them the opportunity to hone their skills with friendly competition games, this monthly drop-off program travels to different parks with new adventures and experiences at each program. A snack will be served. Cost: $25 and junior, $15. Register, 419-407-9700.

Sylvania

Sylvania Branch Library program, 6749 Monroe St.; Intermediate Genealogy (adults) 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Community Room A and B, learn resources and techniques beyond the basics. Presented by the Local History and Genealogy Department. Registration/​details, 419-882-2089.

Toledo

Star Struck: Solar Viewing at Wildwood Metropark (meet in parking lot 7 near playground), 5100 W. Central Ave., noon-2 p.m. Friday. Explore the star of the solar system, the sun, and a special solar viewing session of star struck. Free family-friendly activities. We’ll have telescopes equipped with filters for solar viewing. Viewers may come and go as they please any time during the designated time frame. Minors must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program. No registration required.

Juneteenth Toledo Community Health Wellness and Fatherhood Fair at 1010 Dorr St.., noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Health screenings, performances, and vendors.

The Toledo Polish Genealogical Society meeting at St. Michael’s School Hall, 420 Sandusky St., 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Open library and time for research. Public is welcome. There will be no meetings in July and August. Details: toledopgs.com .

SAME Table event by SAME Cafe Toledo, Promenade Park, 400 Water St., 5:30 p.m. June 23. You will enjoy delicious food from Chef Carrie Shores, local beer and wine, while make a difference in your community. Benefits the mission to serve everyone a delicious healthy meal, regardless of ability to pay. Tickets: $50, pay what you can or volunteer in exchange for a ticket. Admission includes all food and beverages. Attire: Fancy or Casual (everyone is welcome). For tickets, eventbrite.com .

2022 Danny Celian Memorial Golf Tournament event by the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo at Heather Downs Country Club, 3910 Heatherdowns Blvd., 8 a.m. June 25. Golf, prizes, games, food, and more. Golf ball drone drop (single ball $5 or 5 balls for $20). Golfers will enjoy 18 holes followed by lunch and an awards ceremony. Cost: $80 per golfer or $320 per foursome. Details: www.dsagt.org/golf.html .

Walbridge Park Summer Concert Series, Walbridge Park Gazebo, 2761 Broadway St., 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through July 28. Performance this week by Barile, May, and Leinenkugel.

Nature at Night: Strawberry Moon at the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Drive, 9-10 p.m. Tuesday. Walk under the Strawberry Moon, rain or shine, minors must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program, cost $3. Register, 419-407-9810.

History Happy Hour: Sailor Songs at in front of the historic Col. James M. Schoomaker museum ship, 1701 Front St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Featuring musician Lee Murdock. Tickets: $30 for members and $35 for non-members, includes light snacks and specialty cocktails (beer, wine, and soft drinks also available) and can be purchased at Eventbrite . Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chair and/​or blankets. Rain or shine, but if rain it will be moved inside the museum.

Central Catholic High School offering Science Camp for grades 3-5, 2550 Cherry St., 9-11 a.m. June 20-23. Students will explore different content from the following disciplines: art, chemistry, ecology, environmental science, and physics. They will be hands on collecting data, creating, doing, learning, making, and observing. Cost: $50. Register at centralcatholic.org .

Historical Tours of the Manor House, Wildwood Main Entrance, 5100 W. Central Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and Sunday. Register, 419-407-9700.

Toledo Heights Branch Library programs, 423 Shasta Drive; WOW Marble Machines - Imagination Station Workshop on Wheels (ages 6-10), 2-3 p.m. Monday, Upstairs Community Room, turn funnels, tubes, clothespins and dowel rods into a creative marble run and change the motion of a marble through zig zags, twists, turns and loops. Register, 419-259-5220.

Lagrange Branch Library program, 3422 Lagrange St.; Zumba for Teens - with Elaina Hernandez (ages 11-17) 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Community Room, fitness fun and great music, try the dance workout that incorporates different Latin and Hip-Hop styles. Register/​details, 419-259-5280.

Washington Branch Library program, 5560 Harvest Lane; Photography: Developing Your Artist’s Eye - with Ellen Loeffler-Kalinoski (ages 11-17) 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Community Room A, bring your phone or camera to the library and learn from local photographer. Details/​register, 419-259-5330.

Locke Branch Library program: 703 Miami St.; Origami Palooza (ages 11-17) 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, make a crane, frog or even a Pokemon character completely out of paper. Video tutorials and instruction books provided. Registration/​details, 419-259-5310.

Mott Branch Library program: 1010 Dorr St.; A Thousand Words: Linking Writing to Photography (adults) 6-7 p.m. Wednesday Community Room B, this workshop explores the connection between the pictures we take and the words we write, presented by Owens Community College. Registration/​details, 419-259-5230.

Point Place Branch Library program: 2727 117th St.; Teen Lemonade Lounge (ages 11-17) 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Large Community Room, come for the Lemonade, stay for the games, books, and activates. It’s something different each week. Registration/​details, 419-259-5390.

Sensory-Friendly Days at the Manor House at Wildwood Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave., all ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, created to serve those who may be overstimulated by visiting on an open tour day. There is a small, two-person elevator available for use most days. Noise-cancelling headphones and fidgets are available. No registration required. If tour groups include 10 guests or more, contact Nick Dian, 419-407-9789 to schedule a group tour.

Toledo-Lucas County Public Library programs, Main Library, 325 Michigan St.; Glovation Circus, 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Large Glass Community Room, a circus show, featuring interactive entertainment for all ages. Registration/​details, 419-259-5200.

West Toledo Branch Library program: 1320 Sylvania Ave.; Learn How to Podcast (adults) 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Auditorium, learn how to record and publish your own podcasts through this overview of equipment, software, and hosting platforms. This program is taught by a faculty member of Owens Community College. Register/​details, 419-259-5290.

Waterville

Waterville Branch Library program, 800 Michigan Ave.; Reading Buddies (ages 6-10) 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, Community Room A&B, one-on-one reading sessions. Register, 419-878-3055.

Whitehouse

Oak Openings Preserve program, 5402 Wilkins Rd.; Oak Openings Wildflower Walk (adults and 12+) 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mallard Lake Parking, led by naturalist, discover what spring and early summer wildflowers carpet Oak Openings trails as the season progresses. Register, 419-407-9700.

Whitehouse Library programs, 10651 Waterville St.; Summer Reading program, through July 31. ​Details: 419-877-9088 or email whouselibrary@gmail.com .

Support Groups

Calvary Church Completely Free (addiction and recovery) support group, 1360 Conant St., Maumee; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Room 104A. Details, 419-893-2171.

Toledo Area Ostomy Support Group, Westside Community Church, 6109 W. Bancroft St., 2-4 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month. Details: 419-291-4634.

Prostate Cancer Support Group at St. Anne Hospital, third floor conference room, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. fourth Monday of every month. For details call, Roger, 419-346-2753 or Ernie, 419-344-9830.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Toledo may sell riverfront items to Metroparks for new Glass City Riverwalk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo’s downtown riverfront sees its next transformation, some major parts of it may soon have new owners. Plans are on the table for the city of Toledo to sell a few landmarks along the Maumee river to Metroparks Toledo. With so many positive pieces on the riverfront already happening, some city owned Toledo property might be turning into the next transformation.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton 2022 Fireworks Fest To Be Held At Memorial Park

(PRESS RELEASE) SWANTON, OH- After moving the show, from Swanton High School, discussions began with Faith Lutheran to allow use of a portion of their property for the show. The Village understands Faith Lutheran’s reasons for allowing only a certain portion of their property for use. As time went on, it became apparent that said location permitted for use would not work to shoot off the existing show.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Books vandalized at neighborhood lending library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo girl’s Girl Scout project was vandalized over the weekend. Sarah Zadrazil’s daughter, Bella, built a lending library so community members could enjoy a good read and was sad to see that someone took the books she collected and ripped out all the pages.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perrysburg, OH
City
Maumee, OH
City
Swanton, OH
State
Oregon State
City
Whitehouse, OH
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Residents want Historic South End senior center reopened

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the region braces for record-breaking, triple-digit heat later this week, one Toledo senior center where people can cool off remains closed. In the Historic South End, Mayores Senior Center, which was forced to close during the pandemic, has only been able to partially reopen because of staffing issues.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department inspectors traveled from Rossford to North Baltimore the last full week of May. The following inspections were done May 23. Circle K 4705645, 26480 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had five critical and one non-critical violations. Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Church Of Christ Hosting Annual Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru

On Saturday, June 18th, the Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ (located at the corner of Clinton and Elm Streets in Downtown Wauseon) will be hosting their annual Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru. The event begins at 10:00 am on Saturday morning and continues until the supplies of home baked shortcake, freshly...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned To Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) FINDLAY, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, of Liberty Center, has a new assignment in Fulton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2009 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Ohlrich most recently served in Lucas County. Officer...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Fitness#Oceans#Photography#Genealogy#Berkey#W Central Ave#Greener Yard#Historic Farm#Groups
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Port Clinton, OH

Port Clinton, located in Michigan's Ottawa County, is also known as the Walleye Capital of the World. It is situated on the bank of the Portage River in the Lake Erie area. With a population of approximately 6,000, Port Clinton is a port city filled with a mix of different ethnicities and some of the most incredible attractions.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Thousands of FirstEnergy customers in the dark Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of NW Ohio residents are without power Wednesday -- just days after tens of thousands of FirstEnergy customers were in the dark following Monday night’s storms. According to a FirstEnergy spokesperson, there is an issue within a substation near Dorr St. in Toledo. Roughly...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Egypt
WTOL 11

Toledo Public Schools cancels Wednesday summer school at Beverly Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools officials have canceled Wednesday summer school classes at Beverly Elementary School. District officials noted that the south Toledo school building has no air conditioning and temperatures are predicted to possibly reach 100 degrees. TPS offers Summer Success Extended Learning opportunities for students in...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Power outages, heat wave challenge Lima-area residents

LIMA — Winds up to 75 mph from a storm Monday night threw tree limbs to the ground and knocked power out throughout the region. Losing electricity on a day with record-breaking just adding to the region’s discomfort. Temperatures hit 95 degrees in Lima on Tuesday, setting a new record high, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures won’t be much better Wednesday, with a predicted high of 96 degrees.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: BG Chamber welcomes new businesses with double ribbon cutting

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held its first ever Double Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Joyful Creations Studio & Boutique and Floriana’s, both located in downtown Bowling Green. Joyful Creations Studio & Boutique, located at 190 S. Main St., offers handmade jewelry as well...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Tenants in South Toledo apartments say their homes flooded ... again

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tracie Graham says she’s not a happy camper. “When I woke up this morning at 6 o’clock, I stepped into puddles of water. My carpet is soaking wet,” describes Graham while walking through her apartment. “My shoes are, my shoes are completely soaked.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

New fireworks law takes effect July 1

First Alert Meteorologist Dan Smith provides an update as temperature approach record highs in Toledo. Scorching heat with highs at or near 100F today, and not feeling much cooler Thursday! Dan Smith has the latest.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Walleye announce end of year celebration event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye are ending their season with a celebration. Join the Walleye on Wednesday, June 15 for their end-of-season celebration event and give a final farewell to the 2021-22 Walleye coaches and players who made it a year to remember. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the Walleye say to enter through the Jefferson doors.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Sheffler resigns as Eastwood school board member

PEMBERVILLE – A longtime Eastwood Local Schools school board member has stepped down. The board on Monday accepted the resignation of Sherri Sheffler. Sheffler was elected to the board in November 2009 and said in an April 2021 interview that the upcoming November elections would be the last time she would seek to maintain her seat on the board.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy