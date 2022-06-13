ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, OH

Monday memories: It’s summertime, and the fishin’ is easy

By Blade staff
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

A lazy day of fishing on the Maumee River is the perfect start of summer vacation from Fallen Timbers School for these Whitehouse brothers.

In this 1969 Blade archive photo, Larry and Barney Woods have their feet up, relaxing in their canoe with their dad Arthur.

They must have found a good fishing hole near the Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge, judging from the string of white bass they caught in only 90 minutes.

