Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen runs 3rd-fastest 110-meter hurdles on record

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) Eagles rookie wide receiver Devon Allen is putting the offseason to good use.

The two-time Olympic hurdler won the 110-meter hurdles at the New York Grand Prix on Sunday, with the third-fastest time ever of 12.84 seconds .

The 27-year-old, who played college football at Oregon, spent the past several years focusing solely on track. He signed with the Eagles this offseason, hoping to make the team out of training camp.

“I have a good opportunity to play some good football and help them win football games, whether that’s at wide receiver or kick return, punt return, running down on punt or kicks, special teams,” Allen said on NBC Sports Philadelphia ’s “Takeoff with John Clark” podcast last week. “I know it’s been a while since I’ve played football, but I played it my whole life so hopefully it’s gonna be like riding a bike.”

Allen is far down the depth chart, so he’s going to have to impress to make the team, but his speed is undeniable. He told Clark his teammates are treating him well and showing support, some even coming to one of his meets.

“Some of the guys came out to the Penn Relays a month and a half ago,” Allen said, where he completed a record-setting victory at Franklin Field. “For the most part, I think my job is gonna be to be the fast guy. I’m one of the fastest men in the world, so I need to be able to show that on the field, and that’s something I’m hoping to do.”

The odds of making the team as only a wide receiver are likely stacked against Allen. The Eagles have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Zach Pascal and John Hightower — a crowded room that probably won’t be as such come early September. Allen will likely have to prove his value on special teams.

In the meantime, Allen will run at the World Athletics Championships in July, then take 10 days off before Eagles training camp .

“It’ll be all football right there,” he said. “I’ll put the track spikes away for at least six, seven months.”

