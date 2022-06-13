ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City pools, state parks still facing lifeguard shortages as summer season approaches

By Krystal Cole
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Syracuse will open its first pool in Thornden Park on Saturday, with Schiller Park Pool opening Sunday. Swimming in the city has come with a caveat: hiring lifeguards, which has left some locations in the city with delayed openings, or another year of closure. At least...

Eagle Newspapers

Two years after closure, Jamesville Beach reopens

HAMLET OF JAMESVILLE – After being shut down for two consecutive years, Jamesville Beach is officially open to the public once again. The extended closure came as a result of ongoing declines and shortages in lifeguard staffing that have emerged not just county-wide but across the country. “We’re excited...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Federal food program extends into Madison, Oneida counties

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that New York state has been awarded $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will help expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas currently underserved...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse Common Council aims for food truck park in the city

Syracuse city leaders announced an ambitious plan for a new food destination. Michael Greene of the Syracuse Common Council said the city is looking to transform the vacant warehouse on the corner of Water Street and Walnut Avenue into the city's first food truck park. The facility would have more...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Beware of Bears! One Spotted Roaming Small CNY Neighborhood

This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
VERONA, NY
iheartoswego.com

July 2022 Food Sense Orders Due July 15th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order July Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, July 15. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

I-81 plan is better for neighbors -- but NY can do more (Guest Opinion by Lanessa Owens-Chaplin)

Lanessa Owens-Chaplin is director of the Environmental Justice Project at the New York Civil Liberties Union. Gov. Kathy Hochul correctly called Syracuse’s crumbling Interstate 81 viaduct a “failed...promise” of urban renewal. But even as there are promising signs that we’ve learned from history, more must be done to ensure that the mistakes of the past are not repeated.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Juneteenth, The Doobie Brothers, Polish Festival: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
SYRACUSE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Dates for ‘CanalFest ’22’ Announced

CanalFest ’22 will be August 5, 6 and 7, The Rome Rotary Club announced today. The Annual Festival will take place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest ’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.
ROME, NY
CNHI

UB class shows tiny homes can do a lot of good

BUFFALO — When Michael Napier was a student at Canisius High School in Buffalo, he spent 10 days sleeping in a tent on the roof of a homeless shelter in Los Angeles’ Skid Row, interacting with, learning about and assisting homeless individuals there as part of an outreach program.
BUFFALO, NY
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca getting sued by family of Cornell student

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of a Cornell student who fell to his death last year is suing the city of Ithaca. According to the Ithaca Voice, the family of Philip Zukowski says the city was negligent in maintaining the Ithaca Falls Natural Area. Last May, the 19-year-old Zukowski fell through a six-foot gap.
ITHACA, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Arrested Third Time For Peculiar Reason

For the third time in three weeks, a New York state man has been arrested for something you may never have thought you could be arrested for. The case has drawn national news and illustrates an ongoing battle one local man has had with his neighbors, as well as area officials. WHAM says the 71-year-old was recently issued another ticket to appear in court to answer for this charge.
SODUS POINT, NY
WZOZ 103.1

New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
Syracuse.com

NY Attorney General shuts down Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning has been banned from owning or managing residential properties in New York state. That action is part of a settlement of a lawsuit by NY Attorney General Letitia James against landlord John Kiggins and his company Endzone Properties Inc., who were accused of repeatedly violating lead paint laws.
SYRACUSE, NY

